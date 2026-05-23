News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 23

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams says to expect sunshine to start the next couple of days, with showers developing toward the end of each day — more likely along the coast than inland. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the low 90s.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, May 23, 2026

More of the top stories for May 23 from Tampa Bay 28: