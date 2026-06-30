Man sought by deputies tried to request Uber from woods to escape: HCSO

HERNANDO COUNTY, FLA. — A man on federal probation and sought by deputies, tried to request an Uber ride from the woods to escape, officials said.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) charged Emmanuel Ayala, 39, with fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

On June 26, HCSO deputies responded to a crash in Brooksville after Ayala had rear-ended another vehicle, causing injuries. He then fled the scene, officials said.

A short time later, deputies located Ayala and attempted a traffic stop. But he continued to flee.

Ayala drove into a neighborhood west of Mobley Road, abandoned his vehicle behind a home, removed the license plate and fled into the woods on foot – with his two young children

Deputies established a perimeter while the Sheriff's Office Drone Unit and K-9 Unit responded to assist with the search.

Deputies identified Ayala as the owner of the abandoned vehicle and learned he was on federal probation for resisting arrest.

While hiding in the woods, Ayala requested an Uber in an attempt to leave the area, HCSO officials said.

However, the ride-share driver noticed the large law enforcement presence. So, the driver contacted deputies and provided the pickup location near the wood line along State Road 50.

Deputies found Ayala hiding in the woods with his children, where he was taken into custody.

Neither child was injured and were released to their mother.

The Florida Highway Patrol also charged Ayala with leaving the scene of a crash with injury and for endangering his children.