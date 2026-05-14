Temple Terrace to spend roughly $72 million to modernize aging water plants

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — The city of Temple Terraces' WTP (water treatment plant) master plan released May 14 declares the city must invest about $72 million to modernize its aging water treatment plants and install PFAS-removal technology at the Whiteway facility.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills has been following this working plan since March.

The report states both water treatment plants are nearing the end of their service life after supplying clean water to the city for more than 40 years.

Additionally, the softening process at Whiteway cannot consistently meet hardness goals and has reliability issues.

According to the report, both plants currently have higher-than-acceptable risks and require extensive rehabilitation to ensure safe, reliable water service.

The technology upgrade would focus on removing PFAS, a group of harmful chemicals, in addition to addressing the plants’ deteriorating infrastructure.

WTPsMasterPlanFinal 05.13.2026 by Tampa Bay 28