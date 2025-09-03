Florida woman contacts police for possible scam, ends up $100,000 richer

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Florida woman discovers she is over $100,000 richer after contacting the Bradenton Police Department (BPD) to report what she believed was a scam.

BPD said a woman named Barb contacted a detective after receiving multiple offers from law firms and private investigators to help her claim money she believed she was not owed.

The companies were targeting her because she was listed as having unclaimed property with the Florida Department of Financial Services.

BPD said they searched the unclaimed property database and found Barb had over $100,000 in stock dividends from a company she worked for over 30 years ago.

The detective assisted her in filling out the necessary paperwork, and she was sent a check for $108,000, BPD said.

