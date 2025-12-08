Child dies after go-karting accident at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, police investigating

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 6-year-old girl is dead following a go-karting incident at the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park over the weekend, the Port St. Lucie Police Department confirmed.

Police were dispatched to the incident on Saturday at around 8:51 p.m. and the child was airlifted to HCA Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

Authorities say the girl died from her injuries on Sunday.

Police say the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified, as is required.

The Florida Department of Agriculture also says it will be conducting a full investigation into the incident. WPTV's Dave Bohman confirmed an inspector from the Department of Agriculture was at the location on Monday.

Police say the child was supervised at the time of the incident. Any further details on the incident have not been released as police continue to investigate.

WPTV has reached out to Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park for a statement.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.