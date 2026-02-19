Forecast: Morning fog, then warm and sunny

Morning fog is possible today.

Watch for areas of low visibility this morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s. Any low clouds early will clear by midday today. Temperatures will quickly warm into the 70s by midday and the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

This weather pattern will hold through Saturday with morning fog likely on Friday and Saturday morning. Morning temperatures will be in the 60s and will warm to the 70s near the coast and mid-80s east of I-75 in the afternoons.

Look for a chance of showers to move through on Sunday. Winds will increase during the afternoon and the humidity will drop as much colder weather moves in on Sunday night.

Monday will be very chilly and sunny with highs only near 60 degrees. The coldest mornings will be Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures down to the mid and upper 30s. Most are likely to stay above freezing but some areas north of I-4 may briefly fall into the low 30s those two mornings.