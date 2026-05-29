Forecast: Sct'd storms likely this weekend, but mostly east

Partly sunny, rain mostly east today.

On-shore flow will continue to push much of our afternoon rains from west to east with the heaviest showers ending up along the I-95 corridor in the evening. This on-shore flow will lead to a warm morning in the upper 70s.

That's the way the weekend will go as well. We'll see dry mornings and middays with most of the heavy rains east during the afternoon and evenings.

Saturday looks to start a bit more cloudy but dry. The rain coverage overall in central Florida on Saturday looks lower than Sunday.

Sunday will start mostly sunny with heavy rain and storms very likely on the east side of the state in the afternoon and evening.

If you're going to the Florida east coast this weekend or the Orlando area, just be aware, the rain chances there will be double what we see in the Tampa Bay area.

Have a great weekend!