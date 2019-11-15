THE ANGEL TREE PROGRAM
Tampa Bay 28 is proud to join Famous Tate, Achieva Credit Union and the Salvation Army to take action for local families in need. With your help, we have brightened the lives of thousands of children who, otherwise, would have no gifts to open during the holidays. Join us for this toy drive to help the Angel Tree program and the many children who would not get Christmas presents this year.
You can pick a paper angel from the Tampa Bay 28 Angel Tree, located in the WFTS lobby at 4045 N. Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607, on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Other Angel Tree locations are listed below. As a way of saying thank you, we have special prizes and drawings at the Tampa Bay 28 Angel Tree location only.
Special Prizes include:
All gifts must be dropped off by Wednesday, December 10th, 2025 for the WFTS location.
Other locations drop off deadline is December 8th, 2025 at 12:00 p.m.
If you can't stop by a tree, you can still help. Because of you, a family in our community will have gifts on Christmas morning, knowing their Angel Tree gifts were thoughtfully chosen just for them.
WFTS - Tampa Bay 28:
Achieva Credit Union:
Pick up an Angel Tree tag from any Achieva Credit Union branch. For a list of locations near you, visit https://www.achievacu.com/Home/Locations
Famous Tate:
Salvation Army:
Angel Tree is supported by:
RED KETTLES
Donate to the Red Kettle to Help the Salvation Army All Year Long with Local Programs!
The Salvation Army has had a life-changing impact in the Tampa community. Every day we focus on transforming lives and restoring hope.
We offer holistic care through emergency sheltering for single men and women, specialized Veterans programs, recuperative care for homeless individuals leaving the hospital, holistic case management, career coaching, financial assistance for at-risk individuals, and music and arts programs for children.