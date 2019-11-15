THE ANGEL TREE PROGRAM

Tampa Bay 28 is proud to join Famous Tate, Achieva Credit Union and the Salvation Army to take action for local families in need. With your help, we have brightened the lives of thousands of children who, otherwise, would have no gifts to open during the holidays. Join us for this toy drive to help the Angel Tree program and the many children who would not get Christmas presents this year.

You can pick a paper angel from the Tampa Bay 28 Angel Tree, located in the WFTS lobby at 4045 N. Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607, on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Other Angel Tree locations are listed below. As a way of saying thank you, we have special prizes and drawings at the Tampa Bay 28 Angel Tree location only.

Special Prizes include:

