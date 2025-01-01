Behind every headline is a real person. Unfortunately, we sometimes must report on the worst moments of people’s lives. Whether it is non-violent crime committed at a low point in a suspect’s life or simply an embarrassing situation, we know that sometimes the only thing standing in the way of someone moving on to the next productive phase of their life is an internet search result.

That is why, for those who qualify, Tampa Bay 28 is offering a fresh start. It’s an opportunity to appeal to remove or update a story from our website. Here are the parameters.

The requester must be the subject or a key subject in the story.



The story must be at least two years old.



The story in question cannot involve a violent crime or serious felony.



The person requesting the removal cannot be a public figure or a person in a position of trust.



The requester cannot have reoffended since the story.

We have a Fresh Start team made up of news personnel and managers that will look at each request, along with supporting documentation. After our own investigative process, we will make our final decision. The group may decide to unpublish the report. We may decide to update the story. Or we may decide the story needs to stand as is due to the nature of the crime or the impact it has on the overall community.

If you feel you qualify for our Fresh Start offer, fill out the form below. Attach any documentation you have that supports why the article should be removed or updated.