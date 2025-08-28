Watch Now
Your Health Matters
Our Health Partners
BayCare Health System
BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other locations.
Clean Recovery Centers
Located in beautiful Sun Coast Florida, Clean Recovery Centers provides the full spectrum of treatment options for drug and alcohol addiction and mental health issues.
Watson Clinic
Watson Clinic strives to be your home for quality medical care. Since 1941, Watson Clinic has worked to create a healthcare experience that’s completely centered around you.
Anchors Report
Doctors discover Tampa teacher had brain tumor after having a seizure at school
Lauren St. Germain
Anchors Report
Woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after two lung transplants
Lauren St. Germain
Anchors Report
Over half of American diets come from ultra-processed food, expert offers advice
Lauren St. Germain
Anchors Report
Local doctor warns about the rise in E-bike and E-scooter injuries
Lauren St. Germain
Anchors Report
New technology can help stroke patients regain mobility
Lauren St. Germain
Anchors Report
Doctor discusses first FDA-cleared blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's
Lauren St. Germain
Anchors Report
Program offered at local JCC benefiting people with Parkinson’s disease
Lauren St. Germain
Anchors Report
Local doctor weighs in on prostate cancer treatments following Biden's diagnosis
Lauren St. Germain
Anchors Report
Local doctor discusses the rise in whooping cough cases locally and nationally
Wendy Ryan
Anchors Report
New cardiac CT scanner could be a game-changer for Tampa Bay area patients
Wendy Ryan
Anchors Report
Local woman given the gift of life through liver transplant
Lauren St. Germain
Anchors Report
American Heart Association urges mental health screenings for moms
Lauren St. Germain
Local News
Caregiver Companion Cards helping dementia patients and caregivers in public
Heather Leigh
Anchors Report
Doctors seeing a rise in flu cases in Florida
Lauren St. Germain
Anchors Report
Accountability is key when training for a race
Lauren St. Germain
Anchors Report
Newly FDA-approved COVID-19 treatment helps protect immunocompromised
Lauren St. Germain
Anchors Report
Moffitt's mobile lung cancer screening bus helps with early detection
Lauren St. Germain
Anchors Report
Florida woman with rare cardiac disease treated at TGH with cutting edge device
Lauren St. Germain
Anchors Report
Young Florida mom receives experimental vaccine, hope at Moffitt Cancer Center
Lauren St. Germain
Anchors Report
Expert gives ways to avoid foodborne illnesses this Thanksgiving
Andrew Kinsey
Anchors Report
Tips to stay safe while preparing your Thanksgiving meal and enjoying leftovers
Lauren St. Germain
Anchors Report
Concerns over the nation’s food supply as new recalls emerge
Andrew Kinsey
Pinellas County
HIV rate of Black women in Florida is on the rise, health officials say
Anthony Hill
Hillsborough County
Doctor helps get non-medicated depression treatment FDA cleared for more teens
Larissa Scott
Anchors Report
New procedure at Tampa General helps patients living with high blood pressure
Lauren St. Germain
Local News
Doctors say Crohn's disease is becoming more common in the United States
Anthony Hill
Anchors Report
Tampa area Veterans' hospital using Exoskeletons to help patients walk
Lauren St. Germain
Anchors Report
'It will just change the world of cancer': Doctor on breast cancer vaccine trial
James Tully
Anchors Report
5-time cancer survivor writes book to inspire others going through similar fight
James Tully
Homepage
How doctors say you can identify when someone is having a stroke
Anthony Hill
Next Page