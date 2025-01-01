Tampa Bay 28 Gives
Donations renew hope for historic American Legion Post in Zephyrhills
Family-owned potato farm in Parrish gives back to Tampa Bay community
Community center on Anna Maria Island helps put the island back together
ABC Action News Gives donation benefits education in Pinellas County post hurricanes
About Tampa Bay 28 Gives
Tampa Bay 28 has created an easy way for people to help others who are struggling in our community through Tampa Bay 28 Gives, an initiative of The Scripps Howard Fund.
- Tampa Bay 28 Gives and The Scripps Howard Fund are raising money to help people in the Tampa Bay area, and we’re working with area nonprofits to make a difference.
- Contributions will be given directly to the non-profit organizations specified to help people in our local communities.
- Funds will be used exclusively for charitable purposes to benefit the local Tampa Bay area communities.
- The Scripps Howard Fund reserves the right to use gifts to Tampa Bay 28 Gives as it may determine in its sole discretion, consistent with Tampa Bay 28 Gives’ charitable mission to help the Tampa bay area community and disadvantaged persons in need.
- No goods or services were provided in exchange for this contribution.
- We respect the fact you trust Tampa Bay 28 Gives with your money to help others in need. At the end of each campaign, we will show you exactly how much is donated to each 501(c) 3 non profit organization.
If you would like to do good by volunteering your time, use this link to find places that could use your help:
