Watch Now
Menu
Local
National
Weather
Sports
Traffic
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Tampa Bay 28 Gives
Video
Latest Video
Watch Tampa Bay 28+
Tampa Bay 28 Weather 24/7
Full Circle Florida
News
Local News
I-Team Investigations
Price of Paradise
Florida News
National News
News Links
In Your Community
Full Circle Florida
Anchors Report
Your Voice
I-Team Investigations
Patient No More
Weather
Tampa Bay 28 Weather 24/7
Radar
Severe Weather Alerts
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Maps & Forecasts
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Sports
Lightning
Rays
Buccaneers
USF
The Spot - Tampa Bay 66
Lifestyle
Things To Do
At Home with Shay
Mental Health
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay's Operation Honoring Heroes
Florida Lottery
Marketplace
Don't Waste Your Money
Your Health Matters
WFTS Tampa Bay's Home Pros
Real Estate Essentials
Best of BayCare
About Us
What's on TV
WFTS - Tampa Bay 28
Contact
Apps
WFTS Sweepstakes
The Spot - Tampa Bay 66
Fresh Start
Advertise with Us
Support
Jobs at WFTS
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
tampabaynews
tampabay_28
tampabay28
UCK0UUsCjtMRNtS3BPh1Yc4w
@tampabay_28
1
WX Alerts
1
Closings/Delays
I-Team Investigations
Susan Solves It
Patient No More
Florida Investigative Team
Crisis in Corrections
The Price of Protection
Up in Flames
More +
Quick Links +
I-Team Investigations
Susan Solves It
Patient No More
Florida Investigative Team
Crisis in Corrections
The Price of Protection
Up in Flames
ABC Action News changes name to Tampa Bay 28
I-Team Investigations
HAVE A TIP?
Contact the I-Team
Special Coverage
Patient No More
Susan Solves It
Crisis in Corrections
The Price of Protection
I-Team Investigations
Autism therapy providers warn of crisis amid Medicaid changes
Adam Walser
Susan Solves It
St. Petersburg family's $10k insurance claim caught in contractor dispute
Susan El Khoury
I-Team Investigations
School bus camera appeals will soon start rolling like the cameras are
Katie LaGrone
Susan Solves It
FL plumber touting 25 years experience took $1,550 deposit, but was unlicensed
Susan El Khoury
I-Team Investigators
Katie LaGrone
Adam Walser
Kylie McGivern
Susan El Khoury
I-Team Investigations
Disputes over HOA board elections contribute to $360,000 in legal fund expenses
Adam Walser
I-Team Investigations
'You’re not going to win!' Driver frustration mounts over new school zone fines
Katie LaGrone
I-Team Investigations
Florida man married to three women at the same time sentenced for felony bigamy
Adam Walser
I-Team Investigations
FL releases heavily redacted disaster evacuation plan for 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Katie LaGrone
I-Team Investigations
Man fights city for 9 years over water mains passing within feet of his home
Adam Walser
I-Team Investigations
Lawmaker pushes for transparency for parents of children with special needs
Kylie McGivern
I-Team Investigations
Florida woman delayed chemo treatment because of insurance denials
Katie LaGrone
Susan Solves It
VFW post claims contractor left veterans without a roof
Susan El Khoury
I-Team Investigations
'I would rather live under a bridge than under an HOA': Viewers sound off
Adam Walser
I-Team Investigations
Trekking through the swamp near Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz
Michael Paluska
Florida News
Florida drivers aren’t the only ones frustrated by school speed zone camera law
Katie LaGrone
I-Team Investigations
Homeowners face foreclosure in same neighborhood where woman jailed over lawn
Adam Walser
I-Team Investigations
Neighbor opposes pretrial intervention deal for unlicensed landfill operator
Adam Walser
I-Team Investigations
'I want to see the video': Pasco mom speaks up after school employee slaps son
Kylie McGivern
Florida News
Congresswoman to sponsor bill modernizing Women’s Health and Cancer Rights Act
Katie LaGrone
Next Page
FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.
Send your story idea and tips to the I-Team
First Name
Last Name
Email
Phone
Phone Number
Subject
Tip Information
I'm not a robot
Submit