Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

,

Weather

84°
Cloudy
feels like 93°
/ 75°
Tuesday
Thunderstorms Early
/ 75°
42%
Wednesday
Clouds Early/Clearing Late
87° / 76°
24%
Thursday
Partly Cloudy
88° / 75°
13%
Friday
Partly Cloudy
88° / 73°
16%
View hourly forecast View daily forecast

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 78%
  • Dew point: 76°
  • Pressure: 29.89 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: NE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:12 AM
  • Sunset: 07:41 PM
Weather Maps
View All
  • Local Temperatures
    Local Feels Like Temperature
Florida's Most-Accurate Weather Team in Tampa Bay.