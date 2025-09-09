Watch Now
Senate GOP eyes rule change to fast-track Trump nominee confirmations
Nathaniel Reed
Apple announces refreshed iPhones, including a slim new iPhone Air
Scripps News Group
National News
Colorado man found dead after vehicle goes over Grand Canyon rim
Sydney Isenberg
National News
Man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee on NC train could face death penalty
Ava-joye Burnett
National News
Smokey Bones barbecue chain closing locations, converting some into Twin Peaks
Scripps News Group
RFK Jr's report blames diet, chemicals, 'overmedicalization' for unhealthy youth
Gage Jackson
Young adults most at risk as nearly half of diabetes cases missed
Justin Boggs
National News
Rays' Wander Franco detained and admitted into clinic for mental health issues
Associated Press
Report shows regional divide in US vaccination rates
Justin Boggs
Deadly 'kissing bug' disease — or Chagas — is now endemic in US
Taylor O'Bier
National News
Child severely injured in Minnesota school shooting released from hospital
Scripps News Group
National News
Bears QB Caleb Williams paints nails for suicide prevention awareness
Scripps News Group
National News
New Mexico becomes first state to offer no-cost child care to every family
Scripps News Group
National News
Family physicians urge COVID-19 shots for all adults, some young children
Justin Boggs
National News
New Orleans Archdiocese agrees to $230M settlement in clergy sex abuse case
AP via Scripps News Group
National News
US high school students lose ground in math and reading, new report finds
AP via Scripps News Group
National News
BLS revises job numbers after overcounting 911,000 positions
Justin Boggs
National News
Ford recalling almost 1.5 million vehicles due to rear view camera issue
Associated Press
National News
Who else appears to be in the Jeffrey Epstein 50th birthday book?
Associated Press
World News
Trump criticizes Israel’s strike on Hamas in Qatar but is hopeful for peace
Scripps News Group
Under fire, Kennedy prepares major children’s health policy push
Scripps News Group
National News
Will Apple's new iPhones cost more? Here's what to expect from today's unveiling
Associated Press
National Politics
South Korea presses US over detention of 300 nationals at Georgia Hyundai plant
Justin Boggs
National News
Economic jitters keep workers in their jobs as openings decline
Holly Firfer
National Politics
New Chicago immigration raises tensions as city braces for federal intervention
AP via Scripps News Group
National News
New Chicago immigration campaign prompts confusion
Associated Press
National News
Two big consumer protection rules scrapped under the Trump administration
Jennifer Glenfield
National News
Video captures fatal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee on Charlotte light rail
Taylor O'Bier
National News
Global warming is driving up Americans' sugar intake, study finds
Scripps News Group
National Politics
Trump says his administration will protect 'right to prayer' in public schools
Scripps News Group
Next Page