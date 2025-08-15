Watch Now
Anchors Report
Tampa Bay 28 anchors are dedicated to connecting with the Tampa Bay area community. Through anchor reporting, our team is telling the stories of those living in the area and the stories that matter most to you.
WFTS
Recently refurbished Ritz Theatre provides home for Winter Haven events
Deiah Riley
Winter Haven Recreation and Cultural Center project continues to take shape
Deiah Riley
Chain of Lakes expansion bringing more family-friendly amenities
Deiah Riley
Winter Haven bringing in more retail development
Deiah Riley
WFTS
Hillsborough County Schools still dealing with bus driver shortage
Andrew Kinsey
Pinellas Schools Superintendent discusses changes before school starts
Deiah Riley
Parrotdise Express Boat Tours will take you out to see Florida's beauty
Andrew Kinsey
Unique ride in Dunedin gets you home safely
Andrew Kinsey
WFTS
Local mom turns grief into a purpose by creating nonprofit
Wendy Ryan
One-on-One with Manatee County Interim Superintendent Kevin Chapman
Wendy Ryan
Tampa Bay center fills gap after 988 crisis hotline ends help for LGBTQ youth
Wendy Ryan
Fireworks can trigger PTSD in veterans and the public; Doctor offers advice
Wendy Ryan
WFTS
Your Voice: What is the number one thing you want to tell your elected leaders
Paul LaGrone
Your Voice: Are you prepared for hurricane season?
Paul LaGrone
One-on-One with Sarasota County School District Superintendent Terry Connor
Paul LaGrone
Local couple prepares to compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
Paul LaGrone
WFTS
Woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after two lung transplants
Lauren St. Germain
Over half of American diets come from ultra-processed food, expert offers advice
Lauren St. Germain
One-on-one with Citrus County School Superintendent Scott Hebert
Lauren St. Germain
Hernando County Superintendent talks about new initiative, challenges
Lauren St. Germain
WFTS
Local brewery holds food drive tournament to help elderly in need
Heather Leigh
Rescues in Action: Ozzy, Athena, and Ocean
Heather Leigh
Rescues in Action: Maple, Bishop Oreo, and Milo
Heather Leigh
Rescues in Action: Grayson, Ollie, and Churro
Heather Leigh
WFTS
Local superintendents make welcome back videos
Nadeen Yanes
Senior volunteers needed to help in Pinellas and Hillsborough County classrooms
Nadeen Yanes
'I was shocked': How filing too many claims can cost you home insurance coverage
Nadeen Yanes
Timeline: Events that led to the arrest of Jeff Knight after fatal ferry crash
Nadeen Yanes
