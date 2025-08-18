-
I-Team InvestigationsAutism therapy providers warn of crisis amid Medicaid changesHillsborough CountyTampa police investigating reports of juveniles throwing food at pedestriansSarasota, Manatee CountyManatee County sheriff reveals Giovanni Pelletier's last moments
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.
Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants