Don't Waste Your Money
First, he had an accident. Then his insurance lowballed him. What can you do?
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Pricey Halloween: Tariffs causing some spooky price hikes
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Online gaming fraud surging as football season kicks off
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
What to buy at Labor Day sales, and all through September
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Rental car customer billed $200 for damage he didn't cause
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Tuition is on the rise again: How to afford college without big loans
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Your morning coffee is about to get more expensive: How to keep your costs down
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Luxury for less: Secondhand shops making designer brands affordable
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Beer price mystery: Why prices are up for some beers, but not others
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Some businesses saying no to fees by not taking credit cards
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Online bill pay surprise: Your bank may still be mailing paper checks
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Doctor's office surprise: New fee for asking questions
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Child care costs up again: How to get help without breaking the bank
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
How to lower your homeowners insurance as rates continue to rise
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
End of an era for paper coupons: How to save money in the digital age
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
August brings sales bonanza for back-to-school shoppers and everyone else
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
EV tax credits expiring soon: Should you buy before they're gone?
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Hottest money saving wedding trend: smaller micro weddings
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Third-party seller caution: Who are you really buying from on Amazon?
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Man's beloved truck stolen from repair shop: Who is responsible?
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Retailers shorten return windows, leaving customers unable to return some items
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Which fast food apps deliver the best rewards for your money?
Scripps News Group
Don't Waste Your Money
Back-to-school shopping: Will prices be higher this year?
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Home warranties: Peace of mind or waste of money?
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Charity fraud alert: How to donate safely to Texas flood victims
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
How to find a good used car for under $20,000
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Debit or credit: Which card offers better benefits for everyday purchases?
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Amazon and Walmart launching days-long sales: How to shop them
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Amazing fall travel deals you can snag right now
John Matarese
Don't Waste Your Money
Save on your Fourth of July barbecue, despite rising beef prices
John Matarese
Your source for deals, product reviews and consumer news.