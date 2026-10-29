Safe sleep awareness: 3 things every parent should know to protect their baby when putting them to bed

October is Safe Sleep Awareness Month, a good time to remind parents and caregivers that the way a baby sleeps can be a matter of life and death.

Mindy Taylor with the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County is helping educate families about safe sleep. She says there are three things every parent should remember when putting a baby down for a nap or bedtime:



Follow the ABCs: Alone, Back, Crib Share a Room, Not a Bed Stay Alert While Feeding

Taylor says troublesome practices can put babies at risk, and she wants parents and caregivers to understand why infant safe sleep remains such an important issue for families.

The stakes are real. Seven babies have died so far this year in Pinellas County from possible sleep-related causes. And many of these tragedies are preventable.

Chelsea Strong, a local mom, knows the devastation of losing a child firsthand. She lost her son and has since turned her grief into a mission to help other families through her foundation.

To make sure you're following current safe-sleep recommendations, visit SleepBabySafely.com for more information.

