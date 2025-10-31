Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
About Us

Actions

Why you aren’t seeing Tampa Bay 28 on YouTube TV

Streaming
shutterstock.com
Streaming
Posted

Due to an ongoing contract impasse happening between ABC and YouTube TV, Tampa Bay 28 is currently blacked out in your viewing area.

Tampa Bay 28 is an ABC affiliate owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. Scripps is not involved in the current contract negotiations between YouTube TV and ABC which is owned by Disney.

We understand it's frustrating when you can't access your local news, weather, or see your favorite sports teams on game day. However, there are alternative platforms where you can view our programming. You can access Tampa Bay 28 via over-the-air with an antenna, or through Tablo, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Dish, and Spectrum. To learn more, please visit https://keepmynetworks.com/

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.