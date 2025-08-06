Mall staple Claire's to close numerous stores, files for bankruptcy

A staple at malls across the U.S., Claire's announced that it has initiated voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings as it seeks "strategic alternatives" to remain open.

There are 2,750 Claire’s stores in 17 countries throughout North America and Europe, the company says. Claire's previously filed for bankruptcy in 2018 when it had over 4,000 locations.

The company said it plans to close 18 U.S. locations, with more locations to be added to the list. Those locations include:

Market Street at Lynnfield Claire’s, Lynnfield, Massachusetts

Woodinville Plaza Claire’s, Woodinville, Washington

Galleria at Tyler-ICG Icing, Riverside, California

Provo Town Center Claire’s, Provo, Utah

Newpark Mall Claire’s, Newark, California

Shops at Highland Village Claire’s, Highland Village, Texas

Mall of Abilene (ICG) Icing, Abilene, Texas

8456 Greece Ridge (ICG) Icing, Rochester, New York

Pinnacle at Turkey Creek Claire’s, Knoxville, Tennessee

Union Town Mall Claire’s, UnionTown, Pennsylvania

Ford City Mall Claire’s, Chicago, Illinois

Northtown Mall Claire’s, Blaine, Minnesota

Bay City Town Center Claire’s, Bay City, Michigan

Eastdale Mall Claire’s, Montgomery, Alabama

Junction Commons Claire’s, Park City, Utah

University Orem (ICG) Icing, Orem, Utah

Woodland Mall (ICG) Icing, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Livingston Mall Claire’s, Livingston, New Jersey

Although Claire's did not directly cite tariffs, the company did say macroeconomic factors played a role in its decision to seek bankruptcy.

"This decision is difficult, but a necessary one. Increased competition, consumer spending trends, and the ongoing shift away from brick-and-mortar retail, in combination with our current debt obligations and macroeconomic factors, necessitate this course of action for Claire's and its stakeholders," said Chris Cramer, CEO of Claire's. "We remain in active discussions with potential strategic and financial partners and are committed to completing our review of strategic alternatives."

In addition to the locations slated for closing, Claire's said in its filings that hundreds of additional stores could close as it seeks to end leases at many locations.