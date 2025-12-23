Coast Guard, family suspend search for missing boaters off Southwest Florida coast

NAPLES, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Monday for two missing boaters off the coast of Southwest Florida following a three-day effort that included air, sea, and volunteer searches.

"There is no harder decision than suspending a search," said Capt. Corrie Sergent, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg.

Following the Coast Guard's announcement, the family also agreed to call off the search. They released a statement around 7pm on Monday:

"While this is heartbreaking, the family is certain this is the correct decision and holds the deepest respect, gratitude, and acceptance for it," "This is incredibly difficult for the family and for everyone hoping for a different outcome. We respectfully ask that the decision to suspend the search be honored, both from a professional agency standpoint and from a volunteer standpoint. The search area, which is now more than 100 miles offshore, continues to move west and farther from shore, creating increasing risk, and it is no longer safe to ask volunteers to put themselves in serious danger," the statement read.

The family of Randall Spivey, 57, and Brandon Billmaier, 33, said they went on a fishing trip about 100 miles off the coast of Fort Myers but never returned. Over the weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard found their boat empty with no sign of anyone nearby.

WATCH AS THE SEARCH FOR THE MISSING BOATERS IS SUSPENDED OFF THE COAST OF SOUTHWEST FLORIDA:

Coast Guard suspends search for missing boaters off Southwest Florida coast

The discovery of the empty vessel about 70 miles offshore prompted a massive private search effort drawing volunteers from across Southwest Florida.

"We were all standing up looking for anything for anything that could be evidence of someone needing help," Alex Fredella, volunteer searcher said.

Fredella said he and his son had planned a relaxing fishing trip but instead joined the search given that they were already in the area. Along with hundreds of volunteers and the U.S. Coast Guard, hundreds of square miles were covered.

Fredella said he doesn't know the family but wanted to help.

"It hits at home because if I was over out there and was in the water – I would hope to be rescued," Fredella said. "I saw multiple Coast Guard planes at a very high elevation but obviously in a search pattern. The sea conditions were great."

Volunteer organizer Scott Smith said thousands of volunteers had joined the search.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed it covered an area of 6,700 square miles, about the size of the state of Connecticut.

“The Coast Guard diligently searched with our pilots, boat forces, cutter crews, and numerous partners,” said Lt. Harrison, a search and rescue mission coordinator for U.S. Coast Guard Sector St Petersburg. “We saturated an incredibly large search area but, unfortunately, were unable to locate the two missing men," they said in a statement.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT:

Important Update from the Family

Since Friday, when this tragic event occurred, the United States Coast Guard—together with agencies from Collier County, Lee County, the Florida Guard, the military, and many other organizations—have combined forces using the most advanced technology and equipment available. The search effort has covered an area larger than the entire state of Connecticut.

In a private briefing with Coast Guard leadership, the family was informed that, given the enormous amount of time, resources, and strategic effort focused on the most logical search areas, there is the highest degree of confidence that if Randy and Brandon were on the surface of the water, they would have been found.

With that understanding, the Coast Guard has advised the family that as of sundown today, the active search must be suspended.

While this is heartbreaking, the family is certain this is the correct decision and holds the deepest respect, gratitude, and acceptance for it.

Randy was an attorney helping those who were injured, for over 30 years. Likewise, following in his uncle’s footsteps, Brandon was also an attorney advocating for those who were injured as well. Few people were more concerned about the safety of innocent people than Randy and Brandon. We know—without question—that they would reach the same conclusion as the experts: that everything possible has been done. They

would ask that this decision be respected and that the bravery and heroism of those who searched—those in the air and on the water doing the real, dangerous work—be honored.

This is incredibly difficult for the family and for everyone hoping for a different outcome. We respectfully ask that the decision to suspend the search be honored, both from a professional agency standpoint and from a volunteer standpoint. The search area, which is now more than 100 miles offshore, continues to move west and farther from shore, creating increasing risk, and it is no longer safe to ask volunteers to put themselves in serious danger.

For those who know Randy and Brandon, there is no doubt this is exactly how they would feel.

The family asks for your compassion, understanding, and support during this unimaginably difficult time. We love you all.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Coast Guard suspends search for two missing boaters off Southwest Florida coast

READ THE FULL PRESS RELEASE FROM THE COAST GUARD:

The Coast Guard is scheduled to suspend the search for two missing boaters at sunset, Monday, pending the development of new information.

Missing are 57-year-old Randall Spivey and 33-year-old Brandon Billmaier.

Coast Guard and partner agency crews searched by air and sea covering approximately 6,700 square miles, about the size of the state of Connecticut. On-scene weather conditions during the search were approximately 10 mph winds and 3-foot seas.

“The Coast Guard diligently searched with our pilots, boat forces, cutter crews, and numerous partners,” said Lt. Amy Harrison, a search and rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “We saturated an incredibly large search area but, unfortunately, were unable to locate the two missing men.”

“After the utmost consideration and careful review of all factors involved in this case, the Coast Guard made the difficult decision to suspend its active search efforts,” said Capt. Corrie Sergent, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “There is no harder decision than suspending a search. I am incredibly grateful for the crews, partners, and volunteers across this community who executed this massive search with the utmost professionalism, persistence, and compassion. We offer our sincere condolences to the families and friends of Mr. Spivey and Mr. Billmaier during this extremely difficult time.”

A loved one reported the men overdue to a Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstander at approximately 9 p.m., Friday, stating the two boaters went on a fishing trip approximately 100 miles offshore and were due to return at sunset. Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders coordinated the launch of rescue crews to the boaters’ last known position.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew found the vessel adrift, still in gear, roughly 70 miles west of Fort Myers at approximately 12 a.m., Saturday. A rescue swimmer was lowered, stopped the engines, and anchored the vessel for safety. Later that day, the boat was brought back to Station Fort Myers Beach for further investigation.

The FBI is leading the missing person investigation.

Rescue crews involved in the search:

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach

Coast Guard Air Station Miami

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City

Coast Guard Cutter Crocodile

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders

Coast Guard Southeast District watchstanders

920th Rescue Wing

Florida State Guard

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Collier County Fire Department

Volunteers and good Samaritans joined the search efforts using private boats and aircraft.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the missing boaters, please contact the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg command center at 866-881-1392.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.