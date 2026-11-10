How to register for the 2027 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic

TAMPA, Fla. — The 50th running of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic will take place on Saturday, February 20 and Sunday, February 21, 2027.

The race weekend includes four distances: the PGDC 15K, the PGDC 5K, the Publix Gasparilla Half Marathon (13.1 miles) and the Publix Gasparilla 8K.

There are also four challenges, including the Michelob Ultra Challenge (15K, 5K, Half Marathon and 8K), the Michelob Ultra Pure Gold Challenge (15K and Half Marathon), the Michelob Ultra Lime Cactus Challenge (15K and 8K) and the Michelob Ultra Zero Challenge (5K and 8K).

While the challenges have sold out, you can still participate by registering for a Charity Bib. If you raise $1,000 for one of three heritage charities, you will receive a code to register for a challenge!

The three heritage charities are Friends of Tampa Recreation, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

Fall registration for the individual races runs through November 30. You can still register late at an increased price from December 1 through January 8. Last minute registration prices will be in effect from January 9 through February 14.

Visit the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic registration site to get in a race or sign up for a Charity Bib. You can also donate to participants or fundraising organizations and purchase official PGDC merchandise.

