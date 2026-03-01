Rescues in Action: Augie, Doc and Dex and Monica

Meet Augie 🧡

A senior man who is 22 pounds of pure sweetness, Auggie is a gentle Corgi mix gentleman who’s simply looking for a soft place to land and a human to adore.

Augie’s favorite things?

• Staying close to his person

• Cozy naps (he’s a professional)

• Short strolls in the fresh air

• Rolling happily in the grass

He gets along beautifully with both big and small dogs. He has met our cat and decided her food was far more interesting than she was. 😅

For a distinguished senior, his vision and hearing are pretty impressive. But what really shines is the way he looks at you — like he’s asking for love, kindness, and a forever home to spend the rest of his days feeling safe and cherished.

Augie would thrive in a home with someone who works from home or is retired — he just wants to be near his person. He’s not asking for much… just companionship, comfort, and someone to love him as deeply as he’ll love them.

If you have room in your heart for a sweet senior gentleman, Augie is waiting. 🐾 Click here for details!

Doc and Dex

On December 23rd, we received a call from a Good Samaritan in Ocala regarding two newborn goats. The previous day, she had noticed a pickup truck on the side of the road with a sign advertising "Bottle Baby Goats For Sale." Recognizing that the two tiny babies needed a warm and safe environment, she purchased them and took them home.

Unsure of how to properly care for goats, she searched for local rescues and found us. The following day, she drove the kids—who were only three or four days old—to our facility. Upon arrival, the babies were very lethargic and running high temperatures. Our veterinarian provided immediate guidance via phone to help us stabilize them.

We are uncertain how much longer these babies would have survived without the intervention of this Good Samaritan.

Click here for details.

Meet Monica!

Monica is a sweet and gentle soul who’s ready to find her forever home! This lovely girl is house-trained and crate-trained, and she has that perfect balance of independence and affection. She may be a little shy when you first meet her, but once she warms up, you’ll see her playful, loving side shine through.

Monica has medium energy—she enjoys walks, playtime, and a good nap in between. She gets along wonderfully with other dogs and is always polite and friendly when meeting new canine friends. And if you see her out on a walk, prepare to smile—Monica has the cutest little “show-off” strut that will melt your heart!

This sweetheart will be starting heartworm treatment in December 2025, and she’s looking for a family who will give her the love and care she deserves as she completes her journey back to full health.

If you’re searching for a loyal companion with just the right mix of independence, affection, and charm, Monica might be the perfect match.

Click here for details!



Share Your Story with Heather



Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City, helping you find affordable childcare, and improving our roads. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.

