Rescues in Action: Baxter, Jelly, and Yanco

Baxter

Baxter is featured in this years Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet (airing February 8th at 2pm EST) and is still looking for his forever home! Baxter and his three siblings were found abandoned as small puppies. All three of his siblings have found their homes, but Baxter is still waiting for his happy tail.

Baxter is working on his confidence in social situations, but he does well with practice, patience, and structure. He would love a confident doggie friend in the home to learn from and he is also cat approved. Baxter can't wait to meet his furever family, is it you? Click here for adoption details!

Jelly

This 2yo Rottweiler mama's heart is full of love and seeking for a forever loving home

About Jelly:

* Age: 2 years young

* Breed: Rottweiler

* Weight: 85lbs (should be about 90lbs once she isn’t nursing chunky puppies)

* Personality: Sweet, Goofy, Gentle

* Dog friendly: plays nicely with big and small dogs

* Cats?: Maybe. Would do well around a confident adult cat that doesn’t run from her but otherwise wants to play and can scare or chase them.

Is Jelly the one for you to adopt?

Click here for adoption details!

Yanco

Hi there! I'm Yanco, a fun-loving pup with tons of energy! I walk well on a leash—most of the time. I tend to pull a bit when I see other dogs because I just can't contain my excitement to play! You can leave me at home without any worries; I'm perfectly fine on my own until you come back.

When it’s playtime, I’m all in! I could run and romp all day with my furry friends. But I can also switch gears and be super affectionate. Once we’re inside, my calm side comes out, and I love curling up for cuddles. Life is an adventure, and I can’t wait to share it with you!

Click here for adoption details!



