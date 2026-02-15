Rescues in Action: Benny, Moose and Mochi

Benny

My name is Benny… 🎶 Ba-ba-ba Benny and the Jets! 🎶 (yes, I fully expect you to sing it every time you say my name).

I’m a sweet, freckle-faced boy who lives for affection, playtime, and soaking up all the love I can get. I am house-trained, already know how to sit, and it’s pretty clear I had a family before finding my way to the shelter.

And did you notice my one stunning blue eye? 💙 Hard to miss, right?

All that’s missing now… is you. Please adopt me and let’s make some beautiful music together. 🐾✨

Interested in adopting? Click here!

Moose

Meet Moose, our stunning 3-year-old Husky mix with a big personality, a big heart, and an even bigger zest for life! ❤️🐾

Moose is a high-energy, fun-loving boy who truly shines when he gets the chance to run, play, and burn off that Husky enthusiasm. He loves other dogs and would do wonderfully with a playful canine companion to help match his energy. He’s also great with kids and is as sweet and affectionate as they come.

This handsome guy is smart and very treat-motivated, making training a rewarding experience for both him and his future family. He will benefit from continued training and some leash work—he’s eager to learn, he just needs someone to guide him.

Moose will need an experienced, active adopter or family who understands the needs of an athletic Husky mix. Because he can easily clear a 4–5 ft fence, he requires a secure 6 ft fenced yard to keep him safe during his playtime.

He’s a bit of a marker right now, but with consistency, routine, and structure, he can absolutely improve.

Moose is ready for adventure, ready for love, and ready to finally find his perfect match. If you’re active, outdoorsy, and looking for a loyal companion who will keep you smiling, Moose just might be your guy!

Interested in adopting? Click here!

Mochi

Mochi is a five-month-old bundle of pure joy who’s as sweet as her name. She was rescued from a tough start in life alongside her mom and five siblings, but you’d never know it—this happy, bouncy pup radiates love and energy wherever she goes.

Mochi is playful, curious, and full of puppy personality. She adores playtime, zoomies, and belly rubs, and she’s always ready to make you laugh with her goofy antics. She would thrive in a home with another playful dog friend to wrestle and romp with, or an active family ready to keep her engaged and loved.

She’s the perfect mix of silly and snuggly, and she’s ready to find her forever home where she can keep growing, learning, and spreading happiness every day.

Interested in adopting? Click here!



