Rescues in Action: Bijou, Applesauce, and Loki

Bijou

Bijou arrived after his owner was admitted to a hospice and no family wanted him. He is around 13 years old, a bit thin, and has some mild hair loss on his back end. However, he was alert, mobile, and eating very well at this time!

Behaviorally, he is happy and wiggly and seeks attention. He needs a dental very badly...his mouth is full of rot and neuter once he gains a bit of weight.

He is available for adoption. If you're interested in taking him home, click here!

Applesauce

Applesauce is a 3-month-old black-and-white domestic shorthaired kitten with the sweetest soul. She has a mild case of cerebellar hypoplasia (the “wobbly kitty” condition) and may be deaf or very hard of hearing, but none of that slows down her love for people.

She’s exceptionally sweet, adores everyone she meets, and lives for snuggles. 🖤🤍

Because of her condition, Applesauce needs a safe indoor home — no access to pools, bodies of water, or unsafe stairs where she could fall. Her dream home would include another playful young cat and a human who’s ready to give her lots of cuddles and affection.

This special girl may wobble a little, but her heart is perfectly steady — and full of love. 🐾💞

Click here for adoption details.

Loki

Loki is a senior pup at Heidi's Legacy dog rescue. We're waiting on details about Loki, but he is a very photogenic cutie looking for a forever home. To learn more about Loki, just head to Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue's website, and reach out to them.



