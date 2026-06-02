Rescues in Action: Casper, Tiffany and Barbie

Casper

Hey there! I’m Casper—the friendly (and fluffy) ghost! 👻 Well, not really a ghost, but with my white fur and baby blue eyes, I definitely look the part. I’m a 1-and-a-half year old Siberian Husky who’s equal parts goofy, affectionate, and playful. I love making my humans laugh—whether it’s with my silly zoomies, my dramatic sighs, or the way I flop down right on top of you for snuggles.

I’m crate trained (as long as I have my trusty Kong to keep me busy), and I walk nicely on a leash—though I can’t promise I won’t try to chase a squirrel or two. 🐿️ I adore playing with other big dogs and would love a furry friend to romp around with. I’m still learning to keep my excitement in check and sometimes get a little mouthy when playing, so a home without small kids may be best for me. But hey, I’m a young Husky—it’s part of my charm!

At the end of the day, I just want to be your loyal sidekick, your cuddle buddy, and the reason you smile every day. If you’re looking for a loving goofball with energy to spare and endless affection to give, I’m your guy! 💙

Click here for adoption details!

Tiffany

She’s 35 pounds of enthusiasm wrapped in a hound mix body and powered by what we can only assume is unlimited espresso.

She greets everyone like they’ve just returned from a long vacation. Emotional. Overjoyed. Slightly dramatic.

Her hobbies include:

Running like she’s late for something important

Playing fetch but refusing to acknowledge the “return” portion

Launching herself into your lap like gravity is optional

Occasionally forgetting that small children are… smaller

To be clear, she LOVES kids. She’s just still in her “full send affection” era, so supervision with tiny humans is a good idea until she fine-tunes her landing gear.

We’re not saying she’s a chaos goblin. We’re just saying if there were a small tornado made of happiness, it would look a lot like Tiffany.

BUT.

Underneath all that energy is a genuinely wonderful dog. She loves people. Loves other dogs.

Learns quickly. And when the chaos winds down, she turns into a snuggly little cuddle bug who just wants to be close.

She’s not broken. She’s not complicated. She’s just waiting.

https://www.fluffanimalrescue.org/adoption-application [fluffanimalrescue.org]

Barbie

Meet Barbie — Your Fun-Loving, Velcro Pup 💕

Barbie is a 1-year-old, 32-pound bundle of energy and affection who’s ready to find a home to call her own! This playful girl does well with other dogs and would love a buddy to run and play with.

Barbie is still very much a young pup at heart. She’s active, playful, and can be a little mouthy, as she’s still learning her manners and boundaries. She’ll need a family committed to continuing her training and giving her the structure she’s never really had—but she’s smart and eager, and already making great progress!

She already has a strong foundation: Barbie is potty trained, crate trained, takes treats gently, and can entertain herself for short periods. She knows “sit,” is learning “down,” and even knows how to shake with one paw—such a smart girl!

Barbie loves all things fun and cozy—fetch, tug-of-war, cuddling close, and sleeping in bed with her people. She enjoys being near you and thrives on connection. She also settles nicely in her crate, especially with a sound machine or white noise to help her relax.

Like many young dogs, Barbie still has a few things she’s working on, including jumping, leash walking, nipping during play, and learning commands like “wait” and “stay.” She also isn’t a fan of car rides or cars passing by, so she’ll need some patience and positive reinforcement in those areas.

If you’re looking for a playful, affectionate pup and are ready to guide her as she continues to learn and grow, Barbie will reward you with endless love, laughter, and companionship.

Click here for adoption details!