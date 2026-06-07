Rescues in Action: Chester and Remy, Sara, and Andy

Chester and Remy

Last November, we were invited by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department and Animal Control to participate in a first-of-its-kind pilot rescue for farm animals in Florida. Typically, seized farm animals are sent to auction, but for this initiative, three rescues were invited to remove as many animals as possible.

Collectively, we rescued 107 animals that day, including a pregnant goat named Glinda. On February 15th, Glinda gave birth to two healthy boys, Chester and Remy. Chester and Remy are now three months old and ready for their forever home. They are neutered and up to date on all vaccines. Their momma, Glinda, is also up for adoption if someone is able to keep the family together.

Click here for adoption details.

Sara — The Little Hippo with the Biggest Heart

Some dogs demand attention the moment they walk into a room. Sara isn't one of those dogs. Instead, she quietly watches from a safe distance, hoping you'll be kind. Hoping you'll be patient. Hoping you'll give her the chance she deserves. This beautiful little pocket pittie is only about 1.5 years old, 40-50Ibs, and despite whatever she's been through in her short life, she remains incredibly sweet, gentle, and full of love.

Sara can be shy with new people and unfamiliar situations, but once she realizes she's safe, it's like watching a flower bloom. Every day she becomes a little braver, a little happier, and a little more playful. She's discovered toys, zoomies, soft blankets, and the joy of carrying your shoes from one room to another for you. Sara has zero aggression and is wonderful with other dogs of all kinds!

If you're interested in adopting Sara, click here!

Andy

Andy was rescued as a stray. He is around 4 years old and under 20 pounds. He is an absolute gem who loves women and warms up slower to men, but does feel comfortable with them with a little time and patience.

He is dog friendly and cat selective. He can be with kids. He is a sweet and cuddly boy overall who can’t wait to meet his forever family!

If you're interested in adopting Andy, click here!

