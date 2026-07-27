Rescues in Action: Chocolate, Groban and Stoney

Chocolate

Hi! I'm Chocolate, a 6-year-old Chocolate Lab with two speeds: full throttle and cuddle mode.

My favorite things include water, kids, car rides, water, sleeping in your bed, water, giving kisses, and did I mention water? If there's a pool, lake, pond, puddle, or sprinkler nearby, I'm already in it.

Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue, and Animalluvr's Dream Rescue

I'm the kind of girl who follows her people everywhere. Bathroom? Coming. Kitchen? Coming. Bedtime? Scoot over, I'm coming.

I adore kids, love cats, and will gladly help protect the family from terrifying threats like giant bugs and suspicious lizards.

I'm smart, active, and always up for an adventure. A secure fenced yard would be best because sometimes my curiosity convinces me I should go explore the neighborhood.

Don't worry—I usually come back when called, but let's just say I occasionally make questionable life choices.

New people in my house can make me a little nervous at first, so I may bark and announce their arrival. Give me a little reassurance, a few treats, and some time, and I'll be asking them for belly rubs before long.

If you're looking for a loyal best friend, adventure buddy, professional shadow, and champion kiss giver all wrapped into one beautiful Chocolate Lab, I'm your girl.

Click here for adoption details.

Groban

Meet Groban!

At 8 years old and just 9 pounds, Groban is the perfect little companion looking for a patient home to call his own.

This handsome Chihuahua is a total cuddle bug once he knows he can trust you. He prefers women and may need a little extra time to warm up to men, but with patience (and a few tasty treats—he’s very food motivated!), his sweet personality shines through.

Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue, and Animalluvr's Dream Rescue

Groban gets along wonderfully with other dogs and cats and would do best with older children who understand that sometimes little dogs need a bit of space while they adjust. He’s not fully housebroken yet, so his future family should be prepared to continue working with him.

You may notice an occasional limp in one of his back legs. We’ve already completed X-rays, bloodwork, and a surgical consult. His limp is due to old, chronic CCL injuries and a congenital curvature of his tibias. At this point, it’s best to leave good enough alone, keep him at a lean body condition, and avoid repetitive high-impact activities like jumping on and off furniture.

If you’re looking for a loyal little shadow who wants nothing more than to snuggle up beside you, Groban may be your perfect match.

Click here for adoption details!

Stoney

Stoney is a brilliant, snuggly boy who brings the calm and cuddly puppy experience you’ve been looking for! He has a beautifully low-energy vibe for his age and loves to happily entertain himself with chew toys.

He’s already a pro at potty training and sleeps quietly through the night in his crate without accidents. While he is sweet, calm, and crate-trained, he does have a strong prey drive, so he will do best in a home without small animals.

Based on his paw size, we expect this gentle giant to grow to about 70 pounds! Est DOB March 2026 - Would do best in a home with another dog.

Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue, and Animalluvr's Dream Rescue

Key Highlights:

Smart & Eager: Highly intelligent and catches on to new commands quickly.

Quiet & Crate-Trained: Sleeps perfectly through the night and doesn't mind his crate.

Low-Key & Independent: Enjoys a snuggle but is perfectly happy entertaining himself.

Big Boy Potential: Estimated to reach around 70 lbs when fully grown.

Click here for adoption details!



Share Your Story with Heather



Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City and helping you find affordable childcare. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.

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. Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City and helping you find affordable childcare. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.