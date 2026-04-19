Rescues in Action: Doolie, Sabrina, and Little Pup Pup

Doolie

Meet Doolie, a big, lovable "panda in dog form"! This strong, playful boy lives for a good game of fetch—tennis balls are his absolute favorite—and enjoys long, leisurely neighborhood walks. After an active day, he’s all about lounging on the couch or his bed (often on his back with his belly to the sun!). Already house-trained and skilled in "sit" and "stay," Doolie is the perfect companion for an active, big-dog lover. While he’s affectionate, he doesn't know his own strength, so he’d do best in a home with older children and no cats. He gets along well with dogs of all sizes but appreciates his personal space and will let you know when he wants some alone time. Because he can pull, a no-pull leash is recommended. Whether at home or playing independently, Doolie is ready to be your loyal, fun-loving best friend!

Click here for adoption details

Sabrina and Little Pup Pup

These two sweet girls were surrendered by their breeder to a local county shelter, along with several other Chinese Crested pups. Thankfully, they’ve all found safe landing spots with local rescues.

Sabrina (8) and Little PupPup (7) are both incredibly loving, gentle souls—but each has her own unique personality that makes her special.

Both girls have chronic dry eye and will need prescription eye drops for life. Sabrina’s skin is finally starting to look much better, but like all hairless breeds, they will require ongoing skin care and maintenance to keep them comfortable and healthy.

They’ve been through a lot, but their sweet spirits are shining through—and they’ll be ready to start their next chapter very soon.

Stay tuned as we continue getting them ready for their forever homes 💖 Click here for details.