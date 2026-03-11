Rescues in Action: Fiyero, Bim and Bap, and Henry

Fiyero

Last November, we were invited by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department and Animal Control to participate in a first-of-its-kind pilot rescue for farm animals in Florida. Typically, seized farm animals are sent to auction, but for this initiative, three rescues were invited to remove as many animals as possible. Collectively, we rescued 107 animals that day, including this handsome guy, Fiyero.

In addition to Fiyero, we brought in a pregnant goat named Glinda (who gave birth to two healthy boys two weeks ago), a male sheep, three ducks, and four chickens. Fiyero is now ready for his forever home. He is incredibly sweet with a fun personality. As goats are herd animals, he must go to a home that already has other goats. He is tested for contagious diseases and up to date on all of his vaccines.

For adoption info, click here.

Bim and Bap

These two were surrendered to us and are about a year old, we are not sure of sex, that can be determined about 2 years old. They grow fairly quickly. They are herbivores and eat their shell size a day in vegetables and fruit. There are also hay pellets they can eat. They can live 50+ years and weigh up to 220 pounds.

As they grow they need a large enclosure that they can not dig their way out of and a hiding space. As juveniles they can live in a large tank. Lots of research should be done before owning these beautiful creatures.

Interested in adopting them? Click here!

Henry

Meet Henry — The Ultimate Snuggle Companion

Henry is the definition of sweet and soulful. This gentle, easygoing boy is happiest when he’s curled up in your lap or tucked beside you on the couch, soaking up all the love you’re willing to give. His soft puppy-dog eyes have a way of melting hearts in seconds — and he knows just how to use them!

While Henry adores playtime outdoors and romping around with his siblings, he’s never far from his people. After a bit of fun, he’ll come trotting back for reassurance, cuddles, and maybe a belly rub or two. He’s beautifully crate-trained, rides calmly in the car, and brings a peaceful, loving presence wherever he goes.

Henry would thrive in a home with another dog to be his built-in best friend — someone to share adventures, games, and cozy naps. If you’re searching for a loyal, affectionate pup who will be your constant companion and devoted shadow, Henry is ready to fill your home (and your lap) with love.

Click here for adoption details.