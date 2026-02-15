Rescues in Action: Gigi, Dug, and what to do if you find an abandoned dog

Gigi

Gigi was found in front of a convenient store in a bad situation. She is learning the ropes from another dog in the home. She does well with cats and other dogs. She loves to chew, good with children over the age of 6. She is growing into herself and has the I am small but mighty attitude.

Dug

This adorable 2-month-old mixed breed puppy found himself all alone and badly hurt when he was found as a stray with severe injuries to his front paws. Thankfully, his front right leg only suffered a scuffed toe and broken nail. Sadly, his left front paw was much more serious — completely crushed with open lacerations, exposed bone fragmentss, and infection already pouring out.

Thankfully, we were blessed with an incredible foster mom willing to step up — and with that, Dug was able to get the urgent veterinary care he desperately needed.

At this time, we are cautiously optimistic that Dug may be able to keep his paw. It will never be “normal” — he will likely be missing toes and it may be misshapen — but our goal is to give him a leg to stand on… literally, especially since he appears he’ll grow into a large dog.

For now, Dug is being a brave little trooper. He’s on antibiotics, pain medication, and receiving daily wound care while his medical team reassesses him day by day.

This baby has already shown us how resilient he is — and we’ll be right by his side every step of the way. 💙🐶

What to do if you find an abandoned dog

When you find a dog, you want to make sure he dog is safe and not injured. That includes inspecting the dog, to make sure it doesn't need medical attention. If it's healthy, you can bring it home. At that point, it's good to contact a local shelter.

Lisa from Husky Haven of Florida says to check for a microchip at a shelter or vet. She says when a dog is found with a microchip, they are held for a certain period of time so the owner has time to find the dog.

"The microchip makes them hold the dog longer because they know it was owned. So they will put those animals on a longer hold. So it's really important to microchip your animal, not just because it will help it find you, but it could save their life," said Lisa.

She said you can end up adopting or fostering the dog, but it's important to give a dog with a microchip the appropriate amount of time for its family to show up.

Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She's invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City, helping you find affordable childcare, and improving our roads.

