Rescues in Action: Gigi, Kitana, and Noah

Gigi

Loves to cuddle and is great with dogs, cars and kids.

Gigi is looking for home with other dogs and fenced in yard. She's House trained with doggie door. Interested in adopting this sweet girl? Click here.

Kitana

I’m an active, playful, and curious puppy who loves to explore, cuddle, and learn new things. I have a sweet disposition, love to be pet and held (while I'm still small) and love to play with toys! Like all young pups, I’m still working on the basics—crate training, leash walking, and potty training—and I’ll need a family that’s patient, consistent, and excited to help me grow into the best dog I can be.

I’m looking for my paw-fect home where I can run, play, snuggle, and grow old right by your side. Could that be with you? 🐾💛 Click here for adoption details.

Noah

Noah is a 2–3-year-old dog now safe in Tampa Bay after being found on the street, dragging his back legs. No one knows exactly what happened to him, but he has some permanent weakness in his hind legs and minor incontinence—yet he remains a gentle, affectionate soul full of life and joy.

He gets around independently for shorter distances and uses a wheelchair for longer outings, which allows him to enjoy exploring outside. Noah loves feeling the sun on his face and gets along well with dogs, cats, and people. Despite his challenges, he stays happy and comfortable with basic care like regular yard potty breaks.

He would do best in a home with minimal stairs, a fenced yard, and easy-to-clean floors to support his mobility. Noah doesn't let anything hold him back—he just needs a family who appreciates his sweetness, resilience, and big heart.

For someone looking beyond the physical limitations, Noah offers quiet companionship, warmth, and proof that love and spirit can overcome a lot. He is fully vetted and ready for a loving home where he can simply be himself. Click here for adoption details.



Share Your Story with Heather



Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City and helping you find affordable childcare. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.

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. Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City and helping you find affordable childcare. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.