Rescues in Action: Hazel, Chase, and Ranger

Hazel

Hazel is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who weighs 60 pounds. She came to the shelter as a stray on December 13, 2025. Hazel was brought to us frightened, wearing an electrical cord attached to her collar. The person that found her kept her in her home overnight and said that she was wonderful in her home. Hazel had a temporary cold weather foster who said Hazel is crate-trained, potty-trained, and good with other dogs her size. She does like to chase cats, so she will need a home with no cats. Hazel is such a lovable girl who makes friends with everyone she meets. She’s very intelligent and knows some basic commands like sit and stay.

Unfortunately, Hazel is heartworm positive, but Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services partners with Operation Kindness, a 501c3 that assists with the needs of shelter animals in Hernando County. Through this partnership, Operation Kindness will cover the heartworm treatment injections, and the shelter will cover the costs of the antibiotics necessary prior to those injections. These treatments will be fully covered, at no cost to the adopter.

Click here for adoption details.

Chase

The humans who rescued me think I'm about 8-years-old, and I'm a Husky/German Shepherd Mix (I act and move a lot younger, though). I've got a shorter, white and silver coat and some pretty stunning golden-brown eyes (or so I’ve been told). I’ve got that classic Husky charm—handsome, a little stubborn, and full of personality—but I also have a big, loving heart that just wants to be close to my people.

I’m a very affectionate guy. I love attention, cuddles, and being part of whatever you’re doing. Personal space? Never heard of it. If you’re sitting, I’m probably right there with you … or on you.

I get along well with other dogs, as long as everyone is respectful. I enjoy playing, though I’ll admit I sometimes forget how big I am. I’m also very food motivated (seriously… treats are the way to my heart), and I don’t have any food aggression—but if food is left unattended, I might just help myself, especially if it's sitting there ready-to-eat on a counter. I mean, who doesn't love a yummy snack, right?

As a Husky/Shepherd mix, it's not suprising that I do have a strong prey drive, especially when it comes to cats and small animals, so I’d do best in a home without them. Walks can get a little exciting for me too—I’m working on staying calm and I do listen when guided, but I’ll need someone patient who can help me keep improving.

At home, I’m a happy, reasonably active but easygoing guy … until it’s time for a walk or food—then my excitement kicks in and I can’t help myself! Life is just too exciting sometimes.

I’m neutered, up to date on all my vaccines, and microchipped—ready to go home with my forever family. I’d do best in a home without small children, just because I don’t always realize my size when I get excited.

If you’re looking for a loyal, loving companion with a playful spirit and a heart full of love, I might just be your dog. I promise to make you smile every, single day. Click here for adoption details!

Ranger

On February 25th, a Good Samaritan found Ranger being attacked by a dog after hearing what she thought was a human baby crying. She rescued him, brought him inside, and after unsuccessfully searching for his owner, contacted us for help.

When Ranger arrived that night, he weighed only 11 pounds, was severely emaciated, and was suffering from a high fever and parasites. While treatment began immediately, he later developed abscesses caused by a puncture wound from the initial attack. Our team rushed him to UF for an emergency procedure, where he stayed overnight for observation.

We are thrilled to report that Ranger is now doing wonderful. He is perky, active, and enjoys playing with the other baby goats at the farm.

Ranger will be available for adoption in a few weeks. Please note that he will need to go to a home that already has goats, or he can be adopted alongside one or more of our other available goats.

Click here for adoption details!