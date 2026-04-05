Rescues in Action: HoneyBee, Cecilia, and Grisol

Honeybee

Honeybee is a 4.5 month old German shepherd mix. She was a surrendered at about 5 weeks old as the owner of the parents could not care for all of the puppies. She was adopted, but then returned when her first family decided she wasn’t a good fit for them.

She is a beautiful, smart, athletic girl who would thrive with a family that can take her on adventures and make her part of their everyday life. As her foster mom, I have no complaints. She’s a great pup who just needs continued guidance and training.

If you're interested in adopting Honeybee, click here.

Cecilia

Cecilia is a gentle, well-mannered sweetheart with the best manners around. She’ll patiently sit and wait for her food—and won’t take a single bite until you give the word! She plays kindly, adores being around people (especially seniors), and knows how to settle perfectly in her “place.” Her soft spot? Plush toys—she loves them and treats them with care. Cecilia would do best in a home without small children, where her calm and loving nature can truly shine. 🐾

if you're interested in adopting, click here!

Grisol

Grisol is the kind of little dog who quietly steals your heart and then suddenly you cannot imagine life without her.

She is about 8 to 10 years old and under 10 pounds of pure sweetness. This tiny chihuahua has the softest eyes and the gentlest spirit. After being discarded by a breeder when she was no longer “useful,” Grisol is finally getting the chance to just be someone’s beloved girl. And she is absolutely ready for it.

Grisol is dog, cat, and kid approved. She is curious, silly in her own quiet way, and loves being close to her people. She is not demanding. She is not high maintenance. She simply wants a soft place to land and a family who sees her value beyond what she could produce.

There is something incredibly special about senior and middle aged chihuahuas. They are past the chaos phase and fully in their cozy era. Grisol would thrive in a calm, loving home where she can be spoiled with comfy beds, warm laps, and gentle walks. She is small enough to go everywhere with you and sweet enough to charm everyone she meets.

Grisol had a dental recently where unfortunately most of her teeth had to be removed. She is healing well, but only eats soft foods now.

After everything she has been through, this next chapter should be the best one yet. Grisol is ready to live the rest of her life as someone’s treasured companion.

If you are looking for a tiny best friend with a huge heart, Grisol is waiting. Click here for adoption details.

