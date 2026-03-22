Rescues in Action: Journey, Cooper, and Archie

Journey

Hi, I’m Journey They say every dog has a story—and mine almost ended too soon. I was in a crowded shelter with very little time left, not because I did anything wrong, but simply because there wasn’t enough space. Then someone saw me—really saw me—and gave me the second chance I didn’t know I’d get. Now I’m safe, loved, and ready to find a forever home where I can truly belong.

I’m about 2 years old, with striking blue eyes that people always stop to admire. I’m crate trained and housebroken, though if I’m moving into a new place, I might need a few extra breaks at first—new routines and spaces can take a little getting used to. I walk beautifully on a leash, and when I feel unsure or nervous, I’m great at listening and taking gentle redirection.

When I meet other dogs on leash, I do really well. Inside the home, though, I can get a bit protective of my space, so I’d probably do best as your one and only, or maybe with a very calm and kind dog who helps me feel at ease. I just want to feel safe.

My foster says I’m incredibly attentive and loving. I notice everything and love to stay close. I respond best to soft, gentle voices, and I really try hard to please. I’ve got a silly side too—they say I remind them of Scooby-Doo, and honestly, I kind of agree. When I want to connect, I’ll gently place my paw on your arm, like I’m saying, “I’m here, and I’ve got you.” It’s my little way of showing love.

I’m okay with kids, especially if they’re quiet and kind. Sudden noises or loud voices can still scare me, and I’m working on being brave around things like passing cars. Sometimes I’ll jump up when I’m excited or nervous, so if that’s not your thing, I understand—just know I’m learning and trying my best every day.

I’ve come so far already, and I’m proud of how hard I’m working. My foster is proud of me too. I just want a calm, patient home where I can keep growing and discovering how safe and beautiful life can be.

And when I get a little scared? Well... sometimes I jump into your arms like Scooby-Doo. I’ve got a big heart that’s learning to be brave—one paw at a time. Click here for adoption details!

Cooper

Smart, Loyal 6yo Cooper Needs a Committed Hero

Who believes in second chances? Meet Cooper, a incredibly bright 6-year-old who wears his heart on his sleeve. Currently, Cooper is a devoted big brother to a 10-pound foster sister—he watches over her, protects her, and shows his sweet side.

Because he is so smart, Cooper has unfortunately learned to guard his favorite people and needs guidance to manage jealousy and reactivity with other dogs his size. He needs a dedicated, experienced foster or forever home that can give him one-on-one training to help him become his best self.

Cooper has so much potential, but he is at risk due to his behavioral needs. We need a committed, special foster to step up immediately to save him. Can you help Cooper?

Click here for foster details!

Archie

Archie is such a handsome, petite little guy with a BIG personality packed into 20 pounds! At just about 6 months old , he’s built like a tiny boxer with those gorgeous Rottie-style markings. 🥰

When Archie first arrived, he had a hairline fracture in his lower spine that had already started healing after being hit by a car. With continued care and guidance from Dr. Levine (neurologist), this resilient boy has made an incredible recovery. Today? He’s running, playing, and living his very best puppy life!

Archie is exactly what you’d expect from a young pup — he’s still learning the basics like potty training and keeping all four paws on the floor instead of jumping up to say hello. But he is SO eager to please and genuinely wants to learn. He’s the kind of dog who looks at you like, “Okay, what are we working on next?”

The best part? Archie is fantastic with other dogs, great with cats, and loves all people. He’s social, sweet, and ready to grow up in a home that will continue guiding him while also soaking up all that puppy love.

If you’re looking for a small but mighty best friend with a heart of gold and a playful spirit, Archie is your boy. 💙

Click here for adoption details!