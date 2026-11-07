Rescues in Action: Libby and Dotty

TAMPA, Fla. —

Libby

Libby is a 5-year-old Boxer mix with a heart as sweet as her smile. She is friendly, loving, and has that beautiful smile that captured so many hearts from the very beginning.

After everything she has been through, Libby deserves something simple: a safe, peaceful place to call home and someone who will love her for the rest of her life.

She doesn't need anything fancy. She just needs a soft place to land, a family to call her own, and the chance to finally know what it feels like to be home.

Please, if you have room in your home and heart, consider giving Libby the peaceful place she so desperately needs. She has so much love left to give—and that beautiful smile is just waiting to shine for her forever family.

Click here for adoption details.

Pawlife Rescue Group and Animalluvr's Dream Rescue

Dotty

Meet Dotty – 8 Years Young and Ready for Her Happily Ever After!

Dotty is an adorable 8-year-old black Pug who came to AnimalLuvr’s Dream Rescue alongside two other Pugs after being confiscated by Animal Control due to neglect.

This sweet little lady arrived severely underweight and suffering from several long-standing medical issues, including ear infections, dry eye, eye infections, arthritis, and a mammary mass. With proper veterinary care and lots of TLC, Dotty is already looking and feeling so much better! She still has some medical hurdles ahead, but her sweet personality shines through it all.

Dotty and her two squishy sisters deserve nothing less than amazing forever homes that understand their special needs and are ready to spoil them rotten for the rest of their lives!

Click here for adoption details.