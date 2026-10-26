Rescues in Action: Lobo, Sparklyn, and Kneesa

TAMPA, Fla. —

Lobo

I am VERY handsome, sweet, and fully convinced I’m a lap dog. I love kids, playtime, and being the center of attention. I’m also crate-friendly when it’s time to recharge.

I play hard and bring BIG energy to the party! I have a high prey drive, so no cats, please, and timid dogs probably aren’t my style. I need confident canine friends who can match my enthusiasm for a good wrestle.

My dream home has a fenced yard, active dog buddies, and humans who love a little chaos wrapped in a ridiculously handsome package.

Click here https://www.huskyhavenfl.org/ for adoption details.

Husky Haven Florida

Sparklyn

✨ Meet Sparklyn! ✨

Sparklyn is a 6-year-old, 15-pound Chihuahua mix sweetheart who is learning that the world can be a safe and loving place again.

After losing his owner, Sparklyn found himself navigating a lot of change all at once. While he is still building confidence, he has already made steady progress in foster care and continues to blossom a little more each day.

Sparklyn is a gentle, sensitive soul who thrives in calm environments and will need a patient adopter who understands that trust takes time. One thing we know for sure is that Sparklyn absolutely needs another friendly, confident dog in his forever home. Having a canine companion helps him feel secure and gives him the confidence to explore new situations.

He enjoys quiet companionship, relaxing near his people, and the comfort of a predictable routine. His new family should expect to continue working on potty training with patience, consistency, and a structured routine as he adjusts to a new environment.

Sparklyn isn't looking for a fast-paced lifestyle. He's looking for someone willing to move at his pace, celebrate the little victories, and give him the time he needs to fully come out of his shell. In return, you'll get the privilege of watching a tender-hearted dog discover confidence, comfort, and happiness.

If you're looking for a loyal companion and have a friendly dog ready to welcome a new best friend, Sparklyn may be the perfect addition to your family. 💛

Click here www.animalluvrs.org for adoption details.

Animal Luvrs

Kneesa

💕 Meet Kneesa! 💕

Kneesa is a tiny, 5 lb Pomeranian princess, estimated at 14–15 years young!

This sweet senior was found as a stray. Although she had a microchip, it was never registered, and sadly, no one ever came looking for her. 💔

Kneesa may have cataracts, arthritis, and a heart murmur, but she doesn’t let any of that dampen her spirits! She’s sweet to everyone she meets, LOVES her food, and is just as happy as can be.

At her age, Kneesa deserves nothing more than a cozy bed, a full belly, endless love, and a family to cherish her for whatever time she has left. 🥹❤️

Let’s find this precious little grandma the retirement home she deserves! 🐾

Click here www.animalluvrs.org for adoption details!