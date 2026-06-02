Rescues in Action: Louie, Perla, and Andrea, Bocelli, Fallon & Finnegan

Louie

Louie was saved from a neglectful home where he wasn't taken care of properly. He came into the rescue with mats up and down his body, nails that had grown into his tiny paw pads, a mass the size of a baseball attached to his back limb, and rotten teeth.

The rescue took this sweet boy in, got him the care and love this sweet senior needed and deserved, and now he is ready to meet his forever family. By the way, the mass was thankfully benign.

Click here for adoption details.

Perla

Perla is a patient, kind, and remarkably gentle "Florida Brown Dog" who brings joy to everyone she meets. Originally arriving at FLUFF from a county shelter, she successfully raised her litter of seven puppies in our maternity ward earlier this spring.

With her puppies now fully weaned, she is enjoying a resort-style life with her foster parents in Dunedin while waiting for her permanent home. Perla is well-behaved and fully prepared to join a family. She is both house- and crate-trained, walks wonderfully on a leash, responds well to basic commands, and boasts excellent recall.

She has an incredibly adaptable personality that would fit most environments, though an active household where she can get plenty of engagement would be ideal.

Click here for adoption details.

Andrea, Bocelli, Fallon & Finnegan

Andrea, Bocelli, Fallon, and Finnegan started their journeys as tiny, fragile little kittens needing love, care, and companionship, and now look at them! Growing bigger every day, full of personality, curiosity, and enough cuteness to completely melt us. Now all they need is a furrever home!

Their foster mom has poured so much love into raising them, and these flower photos might just be some of the sweetest pictures we’ve ever seen. From the tiny fuzzy collars to the little basket setup, every photo perfectly captures how special these kittens are.

If interested in adopting, please fill out the adoption application on our website at animalluvrs.org [animalluvrs.org]