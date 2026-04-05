Rescues in Action: Lucy, Jessica, and Lucky

Lucy

Lucy is a 1–2 year old, 50 lb pittie sweetheart who is fully vetted and heartworm negative. If you’re looking for personality, Lucy is your girl. She’s goofy, expressive, and full of puppy energy. She’s easy to handle, allows full-body pets, and has made wonderful leash progress — she now walks nicely and is easy to manage.

Lucy is affectionate and has recently discovered that beds are for climbing into and snuggling. She’s a cuddler in the making. She is still very puppy-like and is working on manners — especially jumping and playful mouthing. She’ll need continued guidance and consistency. Lucy is smart and eager but will absolutely entertain herself (possibly with your belongings!) if she’s bored. Mental and physical enrichment will be important.

Lucy appears housebroken, crates well, and does great for baths and nail trims. With other dogs, Lucy does best with young, submissive companions when first meeting. Pushy or dominant personalities can make her insecure and defensive. Once comfortable, she plays rough and needs a dog friend who can handle her play style.

Lucy can be adopted separately, but she and Sara are bonded besties. If adopted together, we will waive off one of their adoption fees. Lucy is ready for a home that will continue shaping her into the amazing companion she’s meant to be — with structure, love, and lots of snuggles.

Interested in adopting her? Click here!

Jessica

Jessica is a 5-year-old American Bulldog mix who weighs in at 74 pounds. She came to the shelter as a stray on September 2, 2025. When she was found, she was underweight, missing multiple patches of fur due to suffering from large untreated hotspots, and had painful ear infections. Since being under our care for the past 7 months, she has been treated for her skin issues, ear infections and has gained 20 pounds.

Jessica is such a lovable girl who makes friends with everyone she meets. She’s very intelligent and knows some basic commands. Her only quirk is that she is now spoiled and wants to be the only dog in the household; she is picky about her friends and prefer they all be human.

If you're interested in adopting Jessica, click here.

Lucky

Once upon a time, I had a family of my own. I gave them all the loyalty, love, and tail wags a dog could offer. But one day, they decided to roll the dice on a new chapter… and left me behind. Ouch. Let’s just say the shelter wasn’t my vibe—I missed home, routine, and most of all, being someone’s sidekick. But hold onto your four-leaf clovers… things turned around! Thanks to the awesome folks at Heidi’s Legacy, I hit the jackpot: a foster home!

Now I’m back in the groove—shadowing my foster mom and dad like a true professional (equal opportunity follower right here), sniffing around my very own fenced yard, and perfecting my “chill companion” energy. I’m what they call a Puggle (Pug + Beagle = Perfection). Think squishy face meets wiggly butt. I may be mature in years, but my heart is young, my energy is strong, and my cuddle game? Unmatched. I’m looking for a family where we can stroll the block, hang in the backyard, and maybe binge-watch a show or two. I’m house-savvy, emotionally available, and 100% ready to be your good-luck charm. So what do you say? Ready to press your Luck(y)? No whammies here—just one sweet, silly, soulful boy who’s ready to win your heart.

If you're interested in adopting, click here!

