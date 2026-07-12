Rescues in Action: Mac and Charlie, Lokai, and Remi

Mac and Charlie

Mac and Charlie are an inseparable bonded pair who have been best friends since they were tiny orphaned kittens. Charlie is the affectionate cuddle bug of the duo and, while he'll always be a little snotty and sneezy due to congenital abnormalities, it doesn't slow him down one bit.

Mac is the playful adventurer with a soft, snuggly side, and together these boys love everyone they meet—including other cats and dogs—and are ready to bring double the love to their forever home. 🖤🤎🐾

Click here for adoption details.

Lokai

Hi everyone… my name is Lokai, and I’m a 3-year-old husky mix hoping to finally find my forever forever home.

I recently came back to my rescue after my owner got married… and the new wife didn’t want me. So here I am again, trying my best to be brave and hoping the right person sees me and knows I’m worth loving. ❤️‍🩹

Even with everything I’ve been through, I’m still a good boy with a big heart. I’m housebroken, smart, and I sleep and eat in my crate. I do fine left out for short periods too—and honestly, if you don’t mind a snuggly Velcro dog, I’d love nothing more than to stay close to you.

I’ve been living with a foster brother who’s bigger than me, and we spend our days wrestling, playing, and zooming around the yard together. I’m great with older kids and teenagers, and I enjoy meeting guests.

On walks I can pull a bit because I’m excited and strong, and I want to say hi to every dog I see! I just want to play. But I take correction easily and I’m eager to learn. I know Sit, Paw, Down, and I’m learning Wait pretty well. I even ring a bell when I want to go outside!

Say “gentle” when you give me a treat and I’ll take it delicately from your fingers. I love fetch, sticks, belly rubs, yard time, car rides, and being close to my person. I warm up especially fast to men, but with patience and kindness, I open up beautifully to women too.

I go into my crate at night with my favorite banana treat, but during the day I get a little nervous. Classical music and someone nearby help me settle. I’m trying my best—I promise.

One important thing: no harnesses for me, please. I don’t mind head scratches, but anything being lifted over my head scares me.

I’m neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and ready to start fresh with someone who won’t give up on me again.

If you’re looking for a loyal, loving, clever husky mix who just wants to be someone’s best friend… I’m right here. And I’m hoping you’ll choose me this time. 🤍🐾

Click here for adoption details.

Remi

Remi is a two year old male who needed a new home. He came to us in early March weighing about 22 lbs. This is normally caused by either too much food or a bad diet.

Remi has worked hard and is now down to 14 lbs. He will need a great home with someone who will continue to work on his diet and weight.

Click here for adoption details.