Rescues in Action: Minnie, Mindy, Misty and Maple, and DJ, Stephanie, Michelle, Uncle Jesse

Meet Mindy

Mindy is a sweet, happy 3½-month-old (DOB 3/13/26) puppy girl with a heart full of love and a playful spirit to match.

She enjoys spending her days romping around and playing with other dogs—especially her sisters, who are her favorite playmates.

When she’s not busy having fun, Mindy also has a soft, cuddly side and loves to slow down, relax, and soak up all the affection she can get from her people.

Like any young pup, Mindy is still learning her manners. She’s working hard on potty training and figuring out that jumping up isn’t the best way to say hello—but she’s a smart girl and eager to learn. With a little guidance and a lot of love, she’s blossoming more every day. She would thrive with a canine companion.

Mindy is the perfect mix of playful energy and sweet snuggles, ready to grow into a wonderful lifelong companion.

Pawlife Rescue Group

Meet Minnie

Minnie is a sweet 3½-month-old puppy with a gentle heart.

She can be a little shy when meeting new people or exploring new places, but once she feels comfortable, her playful personality starts to shine.

She loves to explore, play with toys, and spend time with other dogs—especially her sisters! Good with kids.

Like any young puppy, Minnie is still learning the ropes. She’s currently working on potty training and will need a patient, loving family to continue helping her build good habits. With consistency, encouragement, and plenty of love, she’ll continue to grow into a wonderful companion.

If you’re looking for a kind, playful puppy who just needs a little confidence and a lot of love, Minnie could be the perfect addition to your family.

Meet Maple!

Don’t let her tiny size fool you—Maple has a HUGE personality! 🐾 This feisty little pup always has something to say and isn’t afraid to let you know what’s on her mind. She’s playful, curious, and loves running, wrestling, and playing with her doggy friends.

Like any puppy, Maple is still working on potty training and will need a patient family to help her continue learning. She’s also quite the little escape artist, always finding new places she shouldn’t be and even figuring out how to climb out of her playpen. She definitely has that adorable “boss baby” attitude! 😄

While she enjoys a good scratch and some cuddles, Maple’s favorite things are squeaky toys, tasty treats, and playtime with her friends.

🐾 Meet Misty! 🐾

Looking for a fun-loving cuddle buddy? Misty is your girl! 💕

This sweet, energetic puppy has a big personality and an even bigger love for treats. She’s curious about everything and loves exploring the world, whether she’s sniffing around the yard or enjoying a walk.

When playtime is over, Misty is all about the snuggles. She’ll happily claim a spot on your lap or curl up beside you on the couch like she’s always belonged there. ❤️

Misty is still learning her potty manners. She does well using pee pads but occasionally misses the mark, so she’ll need a patient family to help her continue learning.

For adoption details for all four puppies, click here!

Fluff Animal Rescue

Meet the Full House Litter—Danny Tanner, Uncle Jesse, Kimmy Gibler, Michelle, Stephanie, and DJ! These adorable Chihuahua mix puppies are ready to fill your home with love, laughter, and just the right amount of puppy chaos.

These adorable Chihuahua mix puppies may be small, but they're packed with personality, playful energy, and endless affection.

Like any young puppies, they're curious, adventurous, and always ready to turn everyday moments into fun. Whether they're chasing toys, exploring their surroundings, or curling up for a well-earned nap, these little ones are sure to bring smiles wherever they go.

Each puppy is looking for a loving family committed to providing patience, training, socialization, and plenty of cuddles as they grow into wonderful lifelong companions. If you're ready to add a little extra love, laughter, and puppy kisses to your home, one of the Full House pups could be the perfect addition to your family!

Interested in adopting? Click here for details!

