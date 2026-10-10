Rescues in Action: Oakley, Arlo and Victoria

TAMPA, Fla. —

Oakley

❤️ Oakley Is Ready for His Forever Home

Oakley is looking for a loving forever family who will give him the life he should have had from the very beginning.

He deserves a home where he can continue being the big goofy puppy he never got the chance to be—with plenty of affection, patience, playtime, and, of course, LOTS OF SNACKS!

His past may have started with suffering, but his future can be filled with everything he was once denied:

A warm bed.

A full belly.

A safe home.

A family who loves him.

And a lifetime of being someone's very good boy. 🐾❤️

Oakley's transformation is proof that sometimes, all an animal needs is someone willing to say:

“You're safe now. We've got you.”

And look what happened when someone did.

Oakley went from surviving… to THRIVING.

Interested in adopting Oakley, head to Animals (List) | Rescue Pets of FL

Rescue Pets of FL

Arlo

Arlo is a beautiful dark-haired Shepherd. He didn't get along with a new dog in his home, so the owner decided to rehome him. He is looking for a loving home

Interested in adopting? Email diane@dobieranchrescue.com, or call (352) 302-9251.

Dobie Ranch Rescue

Victoria

🥂 Brunch Is Her Love Language! 🐾

This senior girl may have a little arthritis, but that has never stopped her from making brunch plans! 😂

She believes every morning should begin with a leisurely stroll followed by a bottomless brunch and a full debrief on everyone’s business. ☕🥐👀 Who’s dating who? Who got adopted? Who’s serving treats? She needs answers.

She’s got plenty of pep in her step, loves her people, walks nicely on a leash, and does well with other dogs. Basically, she’s the sweet socialite of the dog world. 💅🐶

And after brunch, naturally, she’ll need to return home for her favorite activity: a long, luxurious nap in HER bed. 🛏️💤

Fluff Animal Rescue

If you're interested in adopting, go to https://www.fluffanimalrescue.org/adoptable-pets [fluffanimalrescue.org].