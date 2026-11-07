Rescues in Action Peach and Sprout, Rudy and Rolo and Ritz

TAMPA, Fla —

Peach and Sprout

CUTE BONDED PAIR ALERT: Peach is a devoted mother and a high-energy Jack Russell Terrier mix who leads her son Sprout on daily adventures. This duo is as tight as peas and carrots, and they love running around with a toy in their mouths at the same time, then snuggling up for a nap or bedtime. Peach greets life with a wagging tail, bunny-like hops, and a big, friendly smile.

She grew up around other dogs and adores humans of all sizes, though her greetings can be a bit enthusiastic at first. With time and training, her manners will shine as brightly as her energy. Peach is housebroken, enjoys the doggie door, and knows a few tricks. She’s smart and confident, and she’s looking for a loving family who can provide a fenced yard and plenty of playtime to burn off her boundless enthusiasm. Sprout is Peach’s adventurous son and a lively Jack Russell Terrier mix who loves to zoom, chase leaves and lizards, and play fetch (though he’ll often fetch and bring the toy back a bit later!).

Like his mom, Sprout greets life with a wagging tail, happy hops, and a big smile. He grew up around other dogs and thrives in social settings, big and small, though he can get a little overexcited when saying hello. Sprout is bright, eager to learn, and already knows a few tricks. He is housebroken and comfortable using a doggie door, and with patient training he’ll refine his manners even further. Sprout would be happiest in a home with a fenced yard where he can run freely and a family ready to keep up with his high energy and loving nature. Both Peach and Sprout are up to date on vaccinations, spay/neutered, microchipped and on monthly heartworm and flea prevention. Both dogs are under 25 lbs.

Head to this website for adoption details.

Heidi's Legacy Dog rescue, Animalluvr's Dream Rescue and Maxx and Me Pet Rescue

Rudy

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 1:19 p.m., my phone rang. John said, "Come get him." And I burst into tears. After 30 days of searching, tracking, setting traps, early mornings, late nights, rain, extreme heat, and hoping today would finally be the day... Rudy was safe. I'm Lea Elise Haverstock founder of Maxx & Me Pet Rescue , and I want to personally thank everyone who helped us save this little boy we now call Rudy the Runner.

It began when I saw a post on Westchase Neighborhood News about a dog hit by a car near Linebaugh and Gretna Green Drive, by The Fords. Maxx & Me and our volunteers immediately stepped in. We learned of four dachshunds loose in the area. Two had been hit by cars and killed near Linebaugh and Sheldon, and employees at the Fawn Creek Water Plant had rescued another. One who was killed had clearly recently given birth. We don't know how these dogs ended up loose. With no missing-dog posts or anyone coming forward to look for them, we worried they may have been deliberately abandoned. The many "lost doxie" signs you saw were ours-posted to bring Rudy to safety. He wasn't a Maxx & Me dog then. He was simply a frightened little dog we were determined to save before he suffered the same fate. Because our motto is: "It matters to that one." And Rudy mattered. Every single day. What we hoped would be a quick capture became a month of following sightings, monitoring trail cameras, maintaining feeding stations, and setting traps at eight locations. We posted more than 40 signs and flyers, replaced signs when they were taken down, and spent hundreds of dollars on supplies.

The first time I saw Rudy 9/1, he was 40-50 feet back in the thick woods behind the TGMG office off Linebaugh. I was wading through a creek in muck boots when I heard rustling and that unmistakable dachshund bark. Then he ran. And for a month, he kept running. Sightings took us through The Fords, The Bridges, Tree Tops, Lake Chase, the Fawn Creek Water Plant, Fawn Creek, Fawn Lake, Old Memorial Golf Course, and Arbor Lakes. Eventually, he crossed Gunn/Sheldon and reached Peterson Road and Scott Wilson Lane-more than five miles away. He is a very lucky boy to avoid predators and he survived crossing major roads - Linebaugh, Montague, Citrus Park Dr, S Mobley, Sheldon and Gunn🐾 There were nights when I felt utterly defeated. Working full time while searching woods, setting and rebaiting traps, and arriving just minutes after he had moved on was exhausting. Sometimes the trail cameras showed how close we had come. Other times, they showed bobcats, coyotes, and alligators near our traps. Standing alone in the woods in pouring rain, setting a trap yet again, I felt a kind of loneliness that is hard to explain. Then I thought about Rudy. A tiny, terrified, 15-pound dog with torn ears, trying to find food, water, and somewhere safe to rest. How alone must he have felt? So we kept going.

After Rick and Cindy spotted him Mon 9/28 near Peterson Road while biking, we put up more signs and searched the area to no avail. Then came the call we had been waiting for from Kathleen 10:50 am 9/29 Tues: Rudy was in sight on Scott Wilson Lane. John graciously allowed us onto his property and even set his own TNR cat trap. Finding someone who loved animals and understood trapping felt like a miracle. I raced to retrieve our trap from Old Memorial Golf Course and brought it to John's property. Rudy was darting in and out of the brush and tree line-the third time I had personally seen the little boy we were so desperate to catch. We loaded the trap with a wonderfully awful assortment of sardines, a McDonald's fish sandwich, a cheeseburger, Vienna sausages, and Spam. Then I left around noon to give Rudy space and let John work quietly. John adjusted the trap's location as needed and went inside. At 1:19 p.m., the call came. Finally. Rudy was caught. Rudy was safe.

We rushed him to North Bay Animal Hospital. He was thin, with a body condition score of 3 out of 9, hookworms, cryptorchid, infected ears, and infected eyes. Vomiting and a distended belly meant he also needed X-rays and immediate care. Rudy has now been processed through the county and legally released to us. He is officially a Maxx & Me dog! We have spent more than $1,300 saving Rudy so far. His care continues, and he still needs to be neutered.

WE NEED TWO CRITICAL THINGS: Donations to help pay Rudy's veterinary bills and replenish our signs and trapping supplies. 🏡 A foster home-and ultimately a forever home-for Rudy. He is recovering and getting stronger. He loves belly rubs, cuddling, and meals-no surprise there! He is still timid and needs a quiet, calm home with someone experienced and patient. For now, we are seeking a home where he can be the only dog, giving him time to decompress and feel secure.

To foster or adopt, please apply at here and follow up by emailing maxxandmerescue@gmail.com.

Heidi's Legacy Dog rescue, Animalluvr's Dream Rescue and Maxx and Me Pet Rescue

Rolo and Ritz

Our Snack Pack kittens are growing up and officially entering their teenage era, but they’re still babies at heart! These sweet, playful, fully vetted 5-month-old cuties are still searching for their forever homes, and Rolo and Ritz will be joining us on set to represent the crew!

Heidi's Legacy Dog rescue, Animalluvr's Dream Rescue and Maxx and Me Pet Rescue

They would love a home with another active kitty to keep up with their shenanigans, or better yet, adopt two Snack Pack kittens together!

Heidi's Legacy Dog rescue, Animalluvr's Dream Rescue and Maxx and Me Pet Rescue

Click here for adoption details!