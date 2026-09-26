Rescues in Action: Raspberry, Nova, and how to get animals back home when they're lost

TAMPA, Fla. —

Nova

Nova is a sweet, happy 4-month-old puppy (DOB 4/6/26) with a playful personality, endless energy, and so much love to give. She loves tug-of-war, chasing the zoomies around the yard, and when playtime is over, she's happiest curled up at your feet soaking up belly rubs and cuddles.

Pawlife Rescue Group, and Animalluvr's Dream Rescue

Nova is crate trained, doing great with house training, and already knows "sit" and "lay down." She's eager to learn and would love a family that will continue helping her grow into the amazing dog she's becoming.

She gets along wonderfully with other dogs, cats, and children, with no food or toy aggression. The only time you'll usually hear her bark is when she's excited for mealtime! 🍽️

Nova would thrive with an active family that enjoys walks, playtime, and lots of affection. A fenced yard where she can burn off her puppy energy would be a bonus. In return, she'll reward you with endless love, laughter, and loyal companionship.

Nova is the perfect mix of playful fun and sweet snuggles, ready to become someone's very best friend!

Ready to meet Nova? Complete an adoption application today and come fall in love!

Raspberry

Meet Raspberry!

Raspberry is a young Nanday Conure who was hand-raised after being rescued when the nest fell. Now fully weaned, Raspberry is playful, goofy, super snuggly and absolutely loves attention, pets and even a little screen time!

Pawlife Rescue Group, and Animalluvr's Dream Rescue

Like any young conure, Raspberry can be LOUD and needs a home prepared for the commitment, enrichment and social interaction parrots require. Sex is currently unknown.

If you’re looking for a feathered best friend with a big personality packed into a little body, Raspberry might be your perfect match!

Interested in adopting Rasberry, click here!

How to get pets home safely when lost

AnimalLuvr’s Dream Rescue would like to share simple steps pet owners can take now to help their pets get home safely if they ever go missing. Cecilia Nieves says it's important to microchip your pet and keep the registration information current. You should also use visible identification.

Microchips are not like GPS trackers.