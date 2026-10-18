Rescues in action: Sally, Miracle and Mouse, and Vita

TAMPA, Fla —

Sally — Ladybug Farm Sanctuary

About two months ago, a farm owner in Brooksville reached out to us at Ladybug. A healthy baby goat born on her farm had suddenly lost the use of her back legs.

Initially, the owner wanted to care for a special-needs goat, so we connected with our friend Paige at Isle of Misfits, who generously offered to donate a wheelchair. However, when they met to fit the chair, the goat’s condition had declined significantly, and she required immediate veterinary care. Because the owner lacked the funds for medical treatment and was considering euthanasia, we agreed to take the little girl into our care.

Ladybug Farm Sanctuary

We took her straight to UF, where X-rays revealed a fractured back requiring extensive care. Since arriving at Ladybug, she has thrived and is now a feisty, happy little goat.

We are now looking for a permanent home for her. If anyone is interested in adopting, we require that they have experience with the medical needs of a special-needs animal and the financial resources to properly care for her as she grows.

Visit www.ladybugfarmsanctuary.com [ladybugfarmsanctuary.com] for adoption details!

Miracle and Mouse — Maxx and Me Rescue

Mouse and Miracle came to Maxx and Me weighing less than a pound and just a few weeks old. A neighbor found them, but someone on the same street threatened to kill them because the neighborhood kittens were “a nuisance.” Thankfully, these two were brought to safety and received desperately needed medical care. Mouse had a genetic condition that left his eye severely swollen and required its removal. Little Miracle was terribly malnourished.

Today, they’re five months old, about 3½ pounds each, completely litter box trained, and wonderful with the other fur babies in their foster home. Miracle is curious and loves to explore. Mouse loves to play and snuggle with his person and the dogs in the house.

Maxx and Me Rescue

They can be adopted together or separately. We don’t expect them to be very big, but they’re BIG on love - two of the sweetest tuxedo kitties you’ll ever meet!

Please help Mouse and Miracle find their forever homes. To apply, visit maxxandme.com [maxxandme.com], and please share!

Vita — HCSO Animal Services

At about 4 years young, Vita is an absolute gem who is ready to find her forever family. Whether she’s cruising around town or going on outings with shelter volunteers, Vita is a total rockstar! she is great in the car, calm on her leash, and wonderfully affectionate.

HCSO Animal Services

Vita a true "people dog" who loves being close to her humans, and having people around actually helps keep her calm and happy. Because she has a little bit of mild storm anxiety, we do recommend that she be crated if nobody is home. She’d love to be your one and only princess, as she prefers to soak up all your love as an only dog (cat compatibility is untested).

If you're looking for a fun, loving companion to bring pure joy into your home, Vita is waiting to meet you! Visit HCSO Animal Services Homepage for adoption details!