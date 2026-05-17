Rescues in Action: Scooter, Zelda, and Bruno

Scooter

I’m a 1.5-year-old Siberian Husky mix with the coolest eyes you’ve ever seen (seriously… people stop and stare). I’m a very handsome boy, but I promise I’m even sweeter on the inside. I’m housebroken, crate trained, great on a leash, good with other dogs, and good with kids. Basically… I’m the full package.

I absolutely love people — all people. Big people, little people, new people. If you have hands, I would like them on me for pets, please. I’m gentle, affectionate, and I have the softest heart. I’ve done amazing with all my fosters because I just really want to be part of the family. I'm also super smart. I love learning and would be so happy continuing to work on my manners and more advanced training.

Because I am so smart, I need a special family, one with Husky Level Escape Artist experience who will understand how fast a Husky like me can bolt out a door, or leap over a fence, or dig under a fence. I need a family with a *very* secure yard (I can jump a 6' privacy fence with just a few steps of runway), and an owner that will *never* leave me outside in the yard unsecured and unattended. They'll understand it's part of my DNA and that's why I am tenacious about trying to escape. I am adventurous and like most Huskies, I want to go! go! go! all the time, so escaping is a favorite pastime. And chickens? Well… they are just *too* interesting so best I am not near any.

Obviously, I'm an *amazing* athlete (I did mention jumping 6' fences with just a step or two runway, right?), so I could be a *really* nice sports dog! Gosh, I would love to have a serious job with my humans and have fun doing it with them every day (cool temperature permitting here in Florida for outdoor actvities, of course)! I'd probably excel in canicross, pulling, scootering, bijoring, lure coursing, agility, freestyle, or maybe even water sports like dock diving given how much I love to be moving, how much I love water and how fast I learn. If I have a daily job with my people and stay active, perhaps my family could mitigate some of my desire to break out of backyards and roam, and maybe I'd be the perfect dog, especially for someone who loves to train super talented and athletic pups like myself.

My favorite things? Wading in the water like the majestic wolf I am. Talking — oh yes, I will chat with you about my day. Playing with dog friends and cuddling up after a fun adventure, I’m that perfect mix of playful and loving. I’ll make you laugh, keep you company, and give you those soulful husky stares that melt your heart every single time.

If you’re looking for a sweet, smart, affectionate, athletic best friend who loves daily adventures with you mixed with a little splash of silly, I’m your boy! Click here for adoption details!

Zelda

Zelda was found by a citizen running loose on a street in Brooksville on April 28th. She was very thin, hungry, scared and missing patches of fur. She has improved by leaps and bounds during her time at animal services.

She has gained weight, her skin is clearing up, her hair is growing back, and she has learned to trust people again. She is young, playful and very smart - she even knows her basic commands. She has been fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped, and ready for her forever family!

Click here for adoption details.

Bruno

Bruno was picked up as an Orange County stray in severe condition with multiple injuries. During his time at the shelter he required extensive medical care and was eventually pulled as a medical foster. Despite everything he went through, Bruno’s spirit never faded. His puncture wounds were challenging, but they have healed beautifully.

Bruno is full of life, love, and energy that rolls at 100 mph. He was very playful and interactive with his foster’s cocker spaniel mix, though he was less comfortable with a larger pitbull, so he may be dog selective. He’s a boy who simply needs guidance, structure, and healthy outlets for his energy.

Bruno is crate trained, though stronger crates are recommended for him.

Jolly Tails offers behavior support for all fosters and adopters to help set both dogs and humans up for success.

Click here for adoption details.