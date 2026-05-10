Rescues in Action: Simon, Cupid and Arlo

Simon

This handsome 4-month-old large breed mix has come such a long way, and we could not be more proud of him. Simon has fully recovered from puppy strangles and responded beautifully to treatment. Now he’s healthy, fully vetted, and ready to find the forever family he deserves.

Simon is an absolute sweetheart who loves other dogs, is crate trained, and has been wonderful with every person he’s met. He’s happy, social, affectionate, and soaking up every bit of love and attention he can get.

Like any large breed puppy, Simon is still growing and learning, but he is already showing what an amazing companion he’s going to be. 💙

If you’re looking for a fun, loving best friend to grow up with your family, Simon may be your perfect match! Click here for adoption details.

Cupid

Cupid was rescued with her Mom Chloe and her 10 siblings from a rural kill shelter when the puppies were just 2 weeks old. Pilots N Paws flew the whole family in - all 12.

Cupid and her two sisters Rudolph and Prancer are still looking for their forever home. They are lab mixes and we suspect Great Dane or Pointer. They will all be larger girls. Their beautiful Mom Chloe lab mix is also desperately seeking her foster and forever home ❤️💔

Cupid came in ready to steal hearts, and she is definitely leading the pack in the LOVE department 💕

She’s a total snuggle bug 🥰, playful without being wild, and just wants to be wherever her people are. Cupid is the kind of puppy who will follow you around, soak up all the affection, and then happily play when it’s time for fun!

She’s also one smart cookie 🍪—this girl is eager to learn, eager to please, and already picking up commands so quickly! She’s very food motivated (which makes training even easier 🙌), and you can just tell she’s going to grow into the BEST girl.

Cupid loves everyone she meets—she’s great with other dogs 🐶 and absolutely adores kids 💕 She’s still learning how to walk on a leash, but she’s catching on quickly and just needs a little guidance!

She’s been getting a great start with exposure to family life, which will make her transition into her forever home that much easier 🏡💘

Her fosters are going to miss her SO much, but we can’t wait to find the lucky family who gets to be loved by Cupid every single day 💘

If you’re looking for a sweet, smart, loving pup who will absolutely steal your heart… Cupid is your girl! Please apply for Cupid and also her two sisters Rudolph and Prancer.

Cupid needs an active home that is willing to train a puppy - kind, affectionate home definitely with another dog as Cupid LOVES to play! Interested in adopting Cupid? Click here!

Arlo

Arlo is an 4-5 month old shepherd mix puppy ready to find the forever family he’ll grow up with. He was rescued from euthanasia at a shelter. He’s curious, playful, and incredibly smart — everything you’d expect from a young shepherd mix. He loves exploring, playing with toys, and soaking up attention. After a burst of puppy energy, he’s just as happy to curl up for a cozy nap.

At this age, Arlo is in the ideal stage to learn, bond, and build a lifelong connection with his people. With love, guidance, and positive training, he’ll grow into a loyal, devoted companion. Shepherd mixes are known for their intelligence and eagerness to please, and Arlo is already showing both.

He would thrive in a home excited about raising a puppy and one ready for playtime, adventures, learning new things, and plenty of snuggles. Arlo is looking for a loving home in the Tampa Bay area where he can grow up safe, happy, and deeply loved.

**Arlo will be fully up to date with vaccines, microchipped, and neutered prior to adoption. Click here for adoption details!

