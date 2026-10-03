Rescues in Action: Suka, Fiona and Violet and Hattie Mae

TAMPA, Fla —

Suka

If you are looking for a sweet, gentle soul to join your pack, look no further than Suka.

Suka is an 8-year-old male looking for a loving family to call home. Although shy and timid at first, Suka loves everyone, including other dogs, cats, and kids. Yes, he’s cat-friendly! Just a couple of sniffs to say hi, and he will enjoy their company.

Suka loves to go on walks where he is a perfect gentleman. He will want to stop if he smells something good, but just a little tug reminds him he is to keep going. Suka does not do great in a crate but doesn’t need one if he has a friend to hang out with. He does get a little anxious when his people leave, but having another dog sibling will work best so he doesn’t feel alone. He could also be a great companion for someone that is home most of the day. Suka is completely housebroken and will take every opportunity to go outside and hang in the sun. He loves his people and is perfectly happy laying next to you on the couch or cuddling with you in bed.

This handsome boy is looking for his forever home and will make the perfect companion dog for a family ready to add to their pack.

Head to www.huskyhavenfl.org for more information!

Husky Haven

Fiona and Violet

MEET VIOLET & FIONA — A BONDED PAIR WITH DOUBLE THE LOVE! Some things are simply better together… and Violet & Fiona are definitely a package deal. These adorable Shih Tzu girls are best friends, playmates, cuddle buddies, and each other’s little security blankets.

Violet is the social butterfly of the duo — cheerful, playful, and always ready for some fun. She loves squeaky toys, wrestling with Fiona, and getting attention from her people. She can be a little opinionated when meeting unfamiliar dogs on leash (apparently she has standards ), but with patience and proper introductions, she settles in nicely.

Fiona is the smaller, softer soul. She’s a little more cautious at first and looks to Violet for confidence and reassurance. Give her a little time to feel safe, though, and out comes an incredibly sweet, affectionate little cuddlebug. She loves her people, loves her routines, and REALLY loves her Violet. These two spend their days playing, wrestling, snuggling, and simply enjoying life together. They’re well-mannered girls who thrive with consistency and routine.

One funny little quirk: these ladies prefer to handle their potty business while out on walks rather than simply heading into the yard. They clearly believe a bathroom break should include a proper outing. Fiona may also have occasional urinary accidents, so she’ll need a family willing to give her frequent potty opportunities and a little patience while she adjusts. What they’re looking for most is a home where they can stay together and be loved for exactly who they are. With Violet bringing the confidence and fun and Fiona bringing the gentle sweetness, these two complement each other beautifully. ❤️ Two little dogs. Two very different personalities. One very special bond. Violet & Fiona are ready to find their forever family — together.

Head to heidislegacydogrescue.com for adoption information.

Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue

Hattie Mae

Hattie came to us in July after she was spotted wandering the streets in absolutely heartbreaking condition. We picked her up and took her straight to Pasco County for intake, where we learned she was battling severe skin and ear infections and was also heartworm positive.

Fast forward a few months, and look at her now. ❤️ After lots of treatment and TLC, Hattie’s skin has healed, she’s been spayed, and she’s now undergoing heartworm treatment—the final step in her journey.

Through all of it, Hattie has been nothing but sweet, happy, and incredibly grateful. She’s a short, squishy little bully-breed girl whose favorite things are seeing her people and curling up in the comfiest bed she can find. 😂

Now we’d really love for that comfy bed to be in a home of her own. 🏡❤️ Hattie is ready to find the family who will make sure she never has to wonder where she belongs again.

Head to www.animalluvrs.org for adoption information.