Rescues in Action: Taco and Salsa, Licorice and Dusty

Taco and Salsa

These siblings were welcomed into the world at FLUFF. Their Mom Fiesta came to FLUFF with her three babies. Salsa and Taco are wonderful pups, available for adoption separately, they are not a bonded pair.

Salsa (22.5lbs), is a super sweet girl who lights up every room. With her "go with the flow" attitude, she is easy to please and always happy. She loves other dogs, especially the big dogs in the house. She is also cat friendly. Salsa thrives on love and praise from her humans. She has plenty of puppy play energy and can also easily entertain herself with a few toys or running with zoomies through the house. When she tires, she is sure to find the closest living creature to cuddle with...whether it be another dog, cat, or human. Salsa walks well on leash, is crate trained, rides great in the car, and about 95% house broken. She is a fast learner and thrives on her human's praise!

Taco (24lbs) is the happiest little bundle of sweetness you'll ever meet. When you enter the room, there is no one happier or more excited to see you than Taco. He loves everyone he meets, and never misses an opportunity to make new friends. He enjoys going for walks, exploring, playing with other dogs (and cats), bouncing from toy to toy with excitement, and is always ready for adventure. Taco throws caution to the wind and is full of energy and confidence. He is quite the little character and sure to entertain.

If you're interested in adopting either of these pups, click here!

Licorice

At just 4 weeks old (approx dob 1/24/2026) and only 1 pound, this tiny girl’s life started a bit roughly when she was found abandoned on the side of the road. But don't let her rocky beginning fool you—she’s a resilient little fighter with a heart of gold and a coat as dark and glossy as her name.

Licorice is currently in the "wobble and nap" stage of life. She’s learning that the world is a kind place filled with warm blankets, soft belly rubs, and regular meals. Since she’s so young, she’s looking for a family with the patience to help her grow from a pint-sized peanut into a confident lady.

The Scoop on Licorice:

Personality: Gentle, curious, and a world-class snuggler.

Skills: Professional tail-wagger and expert nap-taker.

Needs: Lots of love, puppy mush, and a forever home that will never leave her behind again.

She may have been tossed aside once, but Licorice is ready to be the center of someone’s universe. Are you ready to add a little sweetness to your life?

***Licorice is still bottle feeding until 8 wks so if interested in adopting and familiar with bottle feeding please apply to foster to adopt.

Click here to adopt!

Meet Dusty 🤎

💛 11 years old

💛 About 70 lbs

💛 Gentle, easygoing, and full of quiet companionship

Dusty is what we lovingly call a perfect gentleman.

🐶 Completely house trained (truly perfect in the home!)

🐶 Not destructive

🐶 Low maintenance and not loud

🐶 Walks gently on leash

🐶 Great companion while you work

🐶 Loves napping on the couch all evening

🐶 Gets along with all humans he’s met

🐶 Accepts indoor cats per shelter record

Dusty is arthritic, as many distinguished seniors are, but he still has spunk and a playful side when the mood strikes. He’s not an active dog — he’s more of a steady, relaxed presence — but he absolutely still enjoys life and engaging with his people.

He does well with other dogs with proper introductions and a good match. He seems to prefer pups smaller than himself. He can have some resource guarding tendencies, so supervision and thoughtful management are important, but he has been very manageable in foster care.

💔 Dusty has been looking for a home for over 6 months already.

He doesn’t need much — just a soft couch, a predictable routine, and someone who sees the beauty in a loyal senior companion.

If you’ve been considering opening your heart to an older dog, Dusty is ready to show you just how special that bond can be.

Apply to adopt at https://new.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/LUVR/dog

